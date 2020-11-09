NOTICE OF SALE OF
PUBLIC PROPERTY
The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi Inc. will sell the hereinafter-listed vehicles, trailers and equipment as is and will receive separate sealed bids for the purchase of
each at the central office of the Greenwood Housing Authority, 111 East Washington Street, Greenwood, Mississippi, via USPS at the same address, via the Drop Box at the front of said building or via the Walk-up Window at the rear of said building until 3:30 p.m. November 19, 2020.
One (1) Used 1997 Ford Taurus GL car (Gray)
VIN #1FALP52U9VA280630 #13
One (1) Used 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 truck (White)
VIN #1B7HC16Y71S771350 #14
One (1) Used 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 truck (White)
VIN #1B7HC16Y91S771351 #15
One (1) Used 1991 Chevy S10 (White)
VIN #1GCCS14A6N8149666 #16
One (1) Used Dodge Ram 1500 Van 15 Passenger (Green)
VIN #2B5WB3529VK544637
#18
One (1) Used Ford Explorer 2006 (Black)
VIN #1FMEU63856UB27564 #17
One (1) Used Ex-mark zero turn lawnmower 52" #6
One (1) Used Ex-mark zero turn lawnmower 52" #7
One (1) Used Ex-mark zero turn lawnmower 52" #8
One (1) Used Ex-mark 3 wheel lawnmower 52" #9
One (1) Used Yazoo three wheel lawnmower diesel 52" #10
One (1) Used International disk blade 5' W #11
One (1) Used Case bush hog 5' W #12
One (1) Used Trailer 5'x 10' w/gate #5
One (1) Used Trailer 6'x 16' w/ramp #1
One (1) Used Trailer 6'x 16' w/ramp #3
One (1) Used Trailer 6' x16' w/ramp #4
One (1) Used Trailer 6'x 20' w/ramp #2
The above-described property may be inspected at 105 Jackson Street, Greenwood, MS between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday from November 3, 2020 through November 19, 2020 by Appointment only. For appointments please call Mr. Arthur Scott at (662) 453- 4822.
Bids should be addressed as follows:
Gregory Flippins, Executive Director, Housing Authority of the city of Greenwood, Mississippi, 111 East Washington Street, Greenwood, Mississippi and included in an envelope that identifies the equipment or vehicle for which the bid is provided and that contains the wording "Vehicle and Other Equipment Bid enclosed." The Authority reserves the right to determine the highest and/or best bid, to reject any and/or all bids and to waive all informalities.
November 1, 8, & 15, 2020
