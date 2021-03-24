SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI COUNTY OF LEFLORE
WHEREAS, on the 18th day of March, 2013, Ann Gilmore, a single woman, executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto Laurel A. Meyer, Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in Mortgages & Deeds of Trust on Lands Book 757 at Page 183; and
WHEREAS, Ann Gilmore, a single woman is also known as Annie Gilmore per the land records of Leflore County, Mississippi; and
WHEREAS, on the 21st day of November, 2018, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, assigned said Deed of Trust unto PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 855 at Page 404; and
WHEREAS, on the 25th day of January, 2019 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 0858 at Page 381; and
WHEREAS, the 18th day of December, 2020, a Final Judgment of Reformation was rendered in the matter styled PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as assignee of Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., nominee of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation v. The Estate of Annie L. Gilmore, deceased, by its Executor, Anthony Gilmore, et als, in the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, Cause No. 19-cv-46. Said Final Judgment reformed the legal description of the Deed of Trust appearing in the Leflore County, Mississippi Land Records at Book 757 Page 183, and the Assignment recorded at Book 855, Page 404. Further, the Final Judgment declared The Fairway Deed of Trust held by Plaintiff as a First Priority Lien. Said Judgment appearing in the Leflore County Chancery Clerk's land records in Book 2020, Page 1994, on December 18, 2020; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 31st day of March, 2021, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the South front entrance (or door) of the Leflore County Courthouse at Greenwood, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
5.01 acres, more or less, located in part of Unit Number 2, Part “A”, Tract 6 of the Varadman Dunn Property, in the Southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 2 East, Leflore County, Mississippi, all bearings shown on the plat were based on the grid north/south bearing established by a global positioning system using WGS 84 LLH, and being herein described as follows:
Commence from a concrete monument of the Southeast corner of Unit Number 1, Vardaman Dunn Property, Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 2 East, Leflore County, Mississippi: thence East 2021. 34 feet to a point; thence North 700.04 feet along the East line of Unit No. 2, Part “A”, Tract 5 to a 1/2 inch rebar and the Point Of Beginning, thence along the East line of the Inez Gilmore Property for the next four (4) courses and distances:
Thence North 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 478.28 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar;
Thence North 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 10.19 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar;
Thence North 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 134.43 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar;
Thence North 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 52.09 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar in the centerline of the County Road 318; thence along the centerline of County Road 318 South 81 degrees 46 minutes 36 seconds East 338.83 feet to a 1/2 rebar; thence leaving the centerline of County Road 318 South 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 210 feet along the West line of the Charlie Gilmore Lot to a 1/2 inch rebar, thence continue South 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 416.54 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 335.35 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar and the Point of Beginning.
Together with an easement for ingress and egress described as follows:
0.04 acres, more or less, being the existing gravel drive
located in part of Unit Number 2, Part “A”, Tract 5 of the Vardaman Dunn Property, in the Southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 2 East, Leflore County, Mississippi, and being part of the 5.01 acres description. All bearings shown on the plat were based on the grid north/south bearing established by a global positioning system using WGS 84 LLH, and being herein described as follows:
Commence from a concrete monument of the Southwest corner of Unit 1. Vardaman Dunn Property, Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 2 East, Leflore County, Mississippi; thence North 1373.00 feet to a point; thence East 2021.34 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar in County Road 318 on the East line of the Inez Gilmore Property and the Point of Beginning; thence leaving County Road 318 South 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 50.04 feet along the East line of the Inez Gilmore Property to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence leaving the said East line South 11 degrees 31 minutes 28 seconds West 131.94 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence South 78 degrees 55 minutes 39 seconds East 26.86 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar on the East line of the Inez Gilmore Property; thence South 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 10.19 feet along said East line to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence leaving the said East line North 78 degrees 55 minutes 39 seconds West 38.90 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence North 11 degrees 31 minutes 30 seconds East 191.05 feet to a 1/2 rebar in County Road 318 and the Point of Beginning.
I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 27th day of January, 2021.
Dean Morris, LLC
Substitute Trustee
855 S Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 404, Bldg. 400
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(318) 330-9020
March 10, 17, 24, 2021
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
VIN: 1J4RR6GT5BC726948
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at 69860 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
March 17, 24, 31, 2021
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
NOTICE is hereby given that Greenwood Utilities will receive bids until the hour of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the offices of Greenwood Utilities located at 101 Wright Place, Greenwood, Mississippi, 38930 for the furnishing of all labor and materials and for the project designated as Wright Station Demolition (the PROJECT). Contractors have the option of submitting their bids sealed in an envelope or through the electronic bid submission link at www.allenesprojects.com.
A pre-bid conference will be held at Greenwood Utilities located at 101 Wright Place, Greenwood, Mississippi, 38930 at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Drawings and Specifications being on file at the office of Greenwood Utilities and Allen Engineering and Science, 6360 I-55 North, Jackson, Mississippi, 39211.
The project involves the abatement of Asbestos-Containing Materials (ACMs) and the demolition of the decommissioned power generation facility at 101 Wright Place in Greenwood, Mississippi. More specifically the Project consists of the abatement of the ACMs and Probable ACMs (PACM) at the facility at including pipes and pipe insulation, two PACM-insulated boilers, six generators, other tanks and miscellaneous equipment, and removal of ACM siding. All asbestos material is to be disposed of as ACMs.
Additionally, the project includes the demolition of the approximately 22,500 SF facility consisting of seven co-joined, high-bay buildings. The project also includes demolition of a single story office building; a cooling tower; and other sumps and above-ground piping.
The total Contract Time will be 240 consecutive calendar days and the liquidated damages will be $250 per consecutive calendar day thereafter.
Greenwood Utilities hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises/woman business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Bid documents are being made available via hard copy or electronically in Adobe® pdf format. Documents can be viewed and ordered at www.allenesprojects.com. Interested bidders should log-in or register for a free account to view and order Bid Documents (Valid email address required). Questions regarding online document orders and website registration shall be directed to Planhouse web support at (662) 407-0193.
Contractors have the option of submitting their bids sealed in an envelope or electronically through the electronic bid submission link at www.allenesprojects.com.
Award will be made to the lowest and best bidder and Greenwood Utilities reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
March 24, 31, 2021
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood:
2000 BMW 528
#WBADM6345YGU14821
2010 Dodge caliber
#1B3CB4HA9AD651974
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.
March 17, 24, 2021
NOTICE OF TESTING OF TABULATING EQUIPMENT
TO THE QUALIFIED
ELECTORS OF THE CITY OF GREENWOOD,
MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 23-15-531.4(a)(b) MS Code, 1972, Annotated and Amended that the City Clerk and Officials in charge of elections will run a logic and accuracy test (L & A) at the Leflore County Courthouse, 314 West Market Street, Leflore County, MS, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 to ascertain that the Accu Vote TSX units will count the votes cast for all offices and on all measures. The test will be conducted by testing the DRE units to be used in the April 6, 2021 Primary Election. All memory cards to be used will be tested. These tests will be conducted from day to day until all units have been tested.
Representatives of candidates, political parties, news media and the public are invited and shall be permitted to observe such tests.
This the 24th day of March, 2021.
Kim Williams
City Clerk
March 24, 2021
IN THE SPECIAL COURT OF EMINENT DOMAIN
LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
MISSISSIPPI TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION PLAINTIFF
VS.
FLOYD M. MELTON, JR.; GEORGE S. WHITTEN, SR;
THE RESPECTIVE ASSIGNS, HEIRS-AT-LAW,
DEVISEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES, OR ANY OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES IN INTEREST HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY RIGHTS, TITLE OR INTEREST, LEGAL OR EQUITABLE, IN AND TO THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN, BY AND THROUGH THE RESPECTIVE ESTATES OF BURRIDGE PURVIS, DECEASED; ALLEN BLEWETT, AKA ALLEN BLEWITT, DECEASED; MARY B.
NAVE, DECEASED; AND ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES IN INTEREST HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, OR INTEREST, LEGAL OR EQUITABLE, IN AND TO SAID REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT DEFENDANTS
NO. 2021-00068-COCI
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS OR PARTIES IN INTEREST HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY RIGHTS, TITLE OR INTEREST, LEGAL OR EQUITABLE, IN AND TO SAID REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT "A"
to the Complaint filed herein in this cause, by and through the respective estates of Burridge Purvis, Deceased; Allen Blewett, aka Allen Blewitt, Deceased; or Mary B. Nave, Deceased, whose identities are unknown to Plaintiff after and diligent inquiry, and who may be served with process by publication pursuant to Rule 4 of the Mississippi Rules of Civil Procedure.
You have been made a Defendant in the above eminent domain case and Motion to Quiet and Confirm Title and Determine Interests ("Motion") filed in the Special Court of Eminent Domain in Leflore County, Mississippi wherein the Mississippi Transportation Commission is seeking to acquire certain real property particularly described in the Complaint filed in the above cause number in this Court, the same being attached to the Complaint filed and marked Exhibit "A". Plaintiff is also seeking to determine the ownership and respective interests in the subject property through its Motion. Defendants other than you in this action are Floyd M. Melton, Jr.; George S. Whitten, Sr.; and any and all other persons or parties in interest, having or claiming any right, title or interest, legal or equitable, in and to said real property described in the Complaint at Exhibit “A”.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint or Petition and Motion filed against you in this action at 11 O'Clock A.M., on the 19th day of May, 2021, in the courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse at Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against
you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint or Petition and Motion.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. Nevertheless, YOU SHOULD APPEAR IN COURT ON THE DATE, TIME, AND PLACE DESIGNATED ABOVE to defend the action. Failure to appear may result in a judgment against you.
ISSUSED UNDER MY HAND and the seal of said Court, this the 18th day of March, 2021
Elmus W. Stockstill, Clerk
LEFLORE COUNTY COURT
Post Office Box 1953
Greenwood, Mississippi 38935
BY: /s/Jasmine McClung, D.C.
DEPUTY CLERK
Issued at the request of:
Alan M. Purdie, MSB #4533
PURDIE & METZ, PLLC
Post Office Box 2659
Ridgeland, Mississippi 39158
Telephone: (601) 957-1596
March 24, 31, 2021
April 7, 2021
