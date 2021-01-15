IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE OSBORNE, DECEASED
CASSIE OSBORNE, JR. ADMINISTRATOR
PETITIONER
V.
All unknown heirs at law of CONSTANCE OSBORNE and any parties having or claiming an interest in the estate of CONSTANCE OSBORNE, whether equitable or legal
DEFENDANTS
CAUSE NUMBER-19-PR-7
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
THE COUNTY OF LEFLORE
TO: All unknown heirs at law of Constance Osborne, and any parties having or claiming an interest in the estate of Constance Osborne., whether equitable or legal.
You have been made a Defendants/Respondents to the Petition for Determination and Adjudication of Heirs and Other Relief filed in the Leflore County Chancery Court by CASSIE OSBORNE, JR., Administrator of the Estate of CONSTANCE OSBORNE., DECEASED, seeking the Court's Order determining and finding that the persons listed in the Petition for Determination of Heirship filed in this matter are the only heirs at law of CONSTANCE OSBORNE., DECEASED.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 AM on February 19, 2021, in one of the courtrooms on the second floor of the Leflore County Courthouse, located at 300 Market Street, Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the relief or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file a respoiise or other pleading in this matter; however, you may mail or Hand-deliver a written Response to this Petition to Attorney Solomon C. Osborne.Sr. at 216 Star Street, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930.
YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THlRTY DAYS AFTER the date of the first publication of this summons.
You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 13th day of January, 2021.
JOHNNY GARY, JR, CHANCERY CLERK
LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
BY: /s/Yolanda Williams, D.C.
January 15, 22, 29, 2021
February 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.