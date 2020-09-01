ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicle has been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood:

Dodge GSX 2012

Vin#: 2C4RDGCG5CR219267

An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Thursday, September 10  at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.

August 25, 2020

September 1, 8, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

NOTICE  TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF A. J. WILSON, DECEASED

BY:                                                                                                                                              JIMMY A. WILSON, EXECUTOR

Cause No.: 20-pr-71

Letters Testamentary  were  granted  and issued to the undersigned  as Executor  of the Estate  of   A. J.  Wilson,  Deceased,  by  the  Chancery  Court of Leflore  County,  Mississippi,  on the  21st day of August 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of said A. J. Wilson to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever  barred.

WITNESS  my signature  on this 24th day of August 2020.

/s/: Jimmy A, Wilson

Executor of the Estate of

 A.J. Wilson, Deceased

JOHN P. HENSON

Post Office Box 494 105 W. Market Street

Greenwood,  Mississippi 38930

(662) 453-6227

Attorney  for the Estate

September 1, 8, 15, 2020

