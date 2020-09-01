ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood:
Dodge GSX 2012
Vin#: 2C4RDGCG5CR219267
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Thursday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.
August 25, 2020
September 1, 8, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF A. J. WILSON, DECEASED
BY: JIMMY A. WILSON, EXECUTOR
Cause No.: 20-pr-71
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of A. J. Wilson, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 21st day of August 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of said A. J. Wilson to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS my signature on this 24th day of August 2020.
/s/: Jimmy A, Wilson
Executor of the Estate of
A.J. Wilson, Deceased
JOHN P. HENSON
Post Office Box 494 105 W. Market Street
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
(662) 453-6227
Attorney for the Estate
September 1, 8, 15, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.