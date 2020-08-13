IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ANN McLEMORE CAROTHERS,
DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-55
BY: LAURA DYER CAROTHERS, EXECUTRIX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF ANN McLEMORE CAROTHERS, DECEASED:
Letters Testamentary having been granted and issued to the undersigned as Executrix of the Estate of ANN McLEMORE CAROTHERS, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 7th day of July, 2020, all persons having claims against the Estate of Ann McLemore Carothers, Deceased, are required to have same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this notice. A failure to probate and register any such claim within said time will forever bar such claim.
WITNESS MY
SIGNATURE on this, the
15th day of July, 2020.
/s/ LAURA DYER CAROTHERS, EXECUTRIX
OF THE ESTATE OF
ANN McLEMORE CAROTHERS, DECEASED
BREWER, DEATON &
BOWMAN, PLLC
N. Craig Brewer, III, MSB#4423
Post Office Drawer B
107 West Market Street
Greenwood, MS 38935-0706
July 30, 2020
August 6 & 13, 2020
