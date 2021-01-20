CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF
THE ESTATE OF
CONSTANCE OSBORNE,
DECEASED,
BY: CASSIE OSBORNE, JR., ADMINISTRATOR,
NO. 19-PR-7
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 23rd day of January 2019, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator upon the Estate of CONSTANCE OSBORNE deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of December 2020.
Cassie Osborne, Jr.
ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE OSBORNE
Solomon C. Osborne
Attorney for Estate of Constance Osborne
Post Office Box 8175
Greenwood, MS 38935-8175
662-453-9112
December 30, 2020
January 6, 13, 20, 2021
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
RURAL AREA PROGRAM
The Central Mississippi Inc. of Winona, Mississippi, is considering applying to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Public Transportation Division, for assistance through its Rural Area Program to provide public transportation services within Leflore County. Funding is available to state agencies, local public bodies and agencies thereof, non-profit organizations, operators of public transportation services in locations other than urbanized Area, and, under special circumstances, private operators of public transportation on a competitive basis to undertake eligible transportation activities.
The goals of the Rural Area Program are: to enhance the access of people in non-urbanized Area to health care, shopping, education, employment, public services and recreation; to assist in the maintenance, development, improvement, and use of public transportation systems in rural and small urban Area; to encourage and facilitate the most efficient use of all Federal funds used to provide passenger transportation in non-urbanized Area through the coordination of programs and services; and to provide for the participation of private transportation providers in non-urbanized transportation to the maximum extent feasible.
The purposes for which these funds can be used are capital purchases that include such items as support vehicles, communication equipment, wheelchair lifts, etc.; administrative costs that include such items as salaries, office supplies, insurance, etc.; and operating expenses that include such items as driver's wages, fuel, oil, etc. More specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements and the program criteria will be provided at a public hearing. Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the public hearing will be a virtual public hearing. The Public Hearing Meeting will be held via ZOOM on February 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The Public is encouraged to join the virtual meeting with any comments, any questions, etc. they may have concerning the Rural Area Program. The Meeting ID number is 974-8624-8916 and the passcode is aE68Y2.
January 13, 20, 2021
SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of April, 2001, Maggie Stiggler, aka Maggie Stigler, a single woman, executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto Lem Adams III, Trustee for Option One Mortgage Corporation, Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in DT Book 535 at Page 78; and
WHEREAS, by various assignments on record said Deed of Trust was ultimately assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as successor to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee, for Conseco Finance Home Equity Loan Trust 2001-C by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 1753; and
WHEREAS, on the 9th day of November, 2020 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 4260; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 3rd day of February, 2021, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the South front entrance (or door) of the Leflore County Courthouse at Greenwood, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
Lot 1 and the south half of Lot 2 in Block 6 of the Zoa Addition to the City of Greenwood as said addition is shown on the map thereof recorded in Book 2 at Page 2 of the Records of Maps on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of said county and state.
I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 7th day of January, 2021.
Dean Morris, LLC
Substitute Trustee
855 S Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 404, Bldg. 400
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(318) 330-9020
January 13, 20, 27, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELLAWESE GATLIN A/K/A ELLA W. GATLIN, DECEASED
BY: JEMMIE DALE GATLIN
PETITIONER
CAUSE NO. 20PR63
Rule 81 Summons
(Summons by Publication)
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Ellawese Gatlin A/K/A Ella W. Gatlin , Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Jemmie Dale Gatlin, Administrator and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Ellawese Gatlin A/K/A Ella W. Gatlin, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 10:30 o’clock a.m. on the 23rd day of February 2021, in the courtroom of the Honorable Willie Perkins, Chancellor for the Leflore County Chancery Court in Leflore, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 12th day of January, 2021.
Johnny L. Gary Jr.
Leflore County
Chancery Clerk
P.O. Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38935-0250
January 13, 20, 27, 2021
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Meeks Towing Services at 411 Pearl Street, Greenwood, MS 38930:
2015 Ford Fusion
VIN: 3FA6P0HD5FR160497
2004 Toyota Camary
VIN: 4T1BE32K74U31108
2012 Ford Fiesta
VIN: 3FADP4BJ3CM149729
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for these vehicles will be on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM at 411 Pearl Street in Greenwood, MS 39030.
January 13, 20, 27, 2021
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL, PLAINTIFF
VS.
MADONNA RAY, DEFENDANT CIVIL ACTION NO. 2018-0437 CO
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: MADONNA RAY
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Greenwood Leflore Hospital, Plaintiff, seeking a judgment for debts due and owing.
You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Rebecca A. Keith, Esquire, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose post office address is P. O. Box 22685, Jackson, MS 39225 and whose street address is 1021 N. Flowood Drive, Flowood, MS 39232.
YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 13TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2021, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.
You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 12th day of January, 2021.
Elmus Stockstill
Leflore County Circuit Clerk
P O Box 1953
Greenwood, MS 38935
January 13, 20, 27, 2021
ALIAS SUMMONS
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL, PLAINTIFF
VS.
LEQUESHA L. BRYANT, DEFENDANT
CAUSE NO 2018-0442 COCI
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: LEQUESHA L. BRYANT
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Greenwood Leflore Hospital, Plaintiff, seeking a judgment for debts due and owing.
You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Rebecca A. Keith, Esquire, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose post office address is P. O. Box 22685, Jackson, MS 39225 and whose street address is 1021 N. Flowood Drive, Flowood, MS 39232.
YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 13TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2021, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.
You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.
Elmus Stockstill
Leflore County Circuit Clerk
P O Box 1953
Greenwood, MS 38935
January 13, 20, 27, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF CYNTHIA BARIA MAKAMSON, DECEASED:
Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of Cynthia Baria Makamson, Deceased, were issued by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi in Cause No. 20-pr-50 on the 25th day of June, 2020, to the undersigned as the Co-Executors of said estate. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby notified that they are required to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 20th day of January, 2021, which is the date of first publication of this notice.
\s\ Mary Loyce Makamson Gammill,
Co-Executor
\s\ Walter Davis Makamson, Co-Executor
January 20, 27, 2021 February 3, 2021
