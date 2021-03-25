NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicles has been abandoned at Bond’s Towing Service, 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS:
2010 Pontiac
VIN: 1G2ZA5EB0A4162379
2014 Dodge
VIN: 2C3CDXBG1EH155054
2012 Ford
VIN: 3FAHP0GA1CR270930
1999 Mercury
VIN: 4M2ZU52E6XUJ13241
2017 KIA
VIN: 5XXGT4L32JG232523
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. at 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-451-7888.
March 11, 18, 25, 2021
Notice of Public Hearing
Central Mississippi, Inc. Community Action Agency will hold a public hearing on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m..The meeting will be held at Central Mississippi, Inc., 2507 Browning Road, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930. The purpose of this meeting is to allow citizens of Leflore County to democratically select an individual to fill a vacant seat on CMI's Board of Directors that will represent low income individuals of the county.
The Board of Directors is required to have equal representation from the public, poor, and private sectors of the counties that make up CMI's service area -Attala, Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Leflore, Montgomery, and Yalobusha.
March 18, 25, 2021
Mississippi Delta Community College
Bookstore, Retail, & Book Service Point of Sale System
Request for Proposals
RFP No. 202101
Introduction Our College
Mississippi Delta is a comprehensive community college which offers a wide variety of university transfer, career, and technical courses in day, evening, and online classes. We also offer workforce training, Adult Education/High School Equivalency classes and continuing education courses for local citizens. Mississippi Delta supports its students with a full range of student services including financial aid, counseling, career placement, and on-campus housing. Mississippi Delta instructors are well-trained professionals who are truly dedicated to the success of their students, both in the classroom and in their future careers. We offer quality, collegiate level courses in small classes with individualized instruction.
In addition to the main campus at Moorhead, Mississippi Delta Community College also offers classes at its off-campus sites in Greenville and Greenwood, as well as workforce training at the Charles W. Capps, Jr. Technology Center in Indianola. At the Greenville Higher Education Center (GHEC) Mississippi Delta partners with Mississippi Valley State University to offer students the opportunity to complete their four-year degree in one location. The GHEC also offers conference facilities for the use of business and industry in the Delta region.
Mission
The Mississippi Delta Community College mission is to provide quality education through academic, career, technical, health sciences, and workforce training programs. MDCC is dedicated to improving the community through intellectual, social, cultural, and recreational opportunities.
Academic Calendar
MDCC’s academic calendar can be located on the College website. http://www.msdelta.edu/programs/register/academic-calendar.php
Campuses
• Main Campus: The main campus of Mississippi Delta Community College is located in Moorhead, MS. The Moorhead campus houses students in two residence halls, is the hub of student services and administration and is the home of the Trojan Athletics. The main campus employees approximately 237 full-time employees, and has approximately 1,335 students each semester made up of commuters and resident students.
Housing
The Edwards-Stonestreet Residence Hall has a capacity of 240 men, and the Hargett-Lee Residence Hall has a capacity of 236 women. During the summer months, both residence halls are open for the summer terms.
Athletics/Activity Groups
The dorms house athletic students for Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Baseball, and Softball. School activity groups are also housed in the dorms. These include Band, Cheerleading, Ambassadors, and Delta Dancers.
• Greenville: The three-story facility provides over 85,000 square feet of assignable space. The GHEC houses twenty-two classrooms, four conference rooms, a writing center, five computer labs, a nursing lab and five science labs. The GHEC also houses a bookstore, food court, catering kitchen and a library. Approximately 20 full-time people are employed at the GHEC, and has approximately 288 students attend each semester.
• Greenwood: The MDCC Greenwood Center is located in a 10,000 square-foot facility on Park Avenue that employs approximately 10 full-time employees, and has approximately 159 students each semester. The Center offers academic, technical, and GED classes as well as workforce training sessions. The Greenwood Center is the home of our Culinary Arts Technology program.
• Indianola: The MDCC Charles W. Capps Jr. Technology Center provides customized training, education, and skills improvement to new and existing businesses and industries within the MDCC service area. The Capps Center's 30,000 square-foot physical plant houses training space for mechanical, electrical, process and assembly skills and space for classrooms and computer labs. The Capps Center employs 8 full time employees.
Purpose
Mississippi Delta Community College (MDCC) is seeking proposals from experienced firms for Interior Design services and Furniture for the newly remodeled Stauffer Wood Administration Building on the main campus located in Moorhead, MS. The Building is currently being remodeled due to a fire, and additions have been added. Construction is targeted to be complete in August 2021.
Services are to include, but are not limited to the following: coordinate and plan the development of space planning, furniture layout, installation and inspection of furniture for the entire building. For the purposes of this RFP, furniture includes all furniture, artwork, and accessories such as lamps. The firm is expected to work with a committee selected by the administration of MDCC. MDCC will reserve final approval.
Schedule
MDCC intends to review and rank the proposals of all qualified firms able to provide the necessary services and furniture. MDCC reserves the right to enter into negotiation with the top-ranked firm(s) as deem necessary.
A specific proposal is required. MDCC will award a firm or firms at its sole discretion.
The following dates have been assigned for the completion of this evaluation:
3/25/2021 RFP issued
4/13/2021 Mandatory Pre-proposal conference (9:00 a.m.), Thigpin Cafeteria, Main Dining Hall
4/20/2021 Issue Addendum
4/27/2021 RFI cut-off (1:00 p.m.) – email mlee@msdelta.edu
5/13/2021 Proposals Due (1:00 p.m.)
5/22/2021 Proposal Review Period Ends
5/24 – 27/2021 Interviews (if necessary)
6/10/2021 Board of Trustees Meeting
1. NUMBER OF SUBMISSIONS, DUE DATE, AND TIME
In order to be considered, copies of the response must be submitted as follows: One (1) original, fourteen (14) copies, and one PDF version on a flash drive. All responses must be received at the address below, by personal delivery, or by mail no later than the following date/time:
Thursday, May 13, 2021, 1:00 p.m.
MDCC encourages submittal of the RFP response prior to this date and will reject any RFP response received after the deadline indicated above.
2. ADDRESS FOR SUBMISSIONS
Submittals of the RFP response should be submitted in a sealed box or envelope, clearly marked with the name and address of the firm, RFP name, and RFP number in the upper left-hand corner.
Mailed submissions should be sent to the following address:
Mississippi Delta Community College
Marsha S. Lee
Vice President of Business Services
PO Box 668
Moorhead, MS 38761
Personal delivered submissions are to be delivered to the following address:
Mississippi Delta Community College
Marsha S. Lee
Vice President of Business Services
Boggs-Scroggins Building
289 Cherry Street
Moorhead, MS 38761
3. QUESTIONS ABOUT THE RFP
Formal questions about the RFP must be directed to the following contact via e-mail:
Janet Burford
Other persons are NOT authorized to discuss RFP requirements before the submission deadline and MDCC shall not be bound by and responders may not rely on information regarding RFP requirements obtained from non-authorized persons. Questions must include the name of the questioner and his/her telephone number, fax number and/or email address. Anonymous inquiries will not be answered.
4. COVENANT AGAINST GRATUITIES
MDCC warrants that no gratuities (in the form of entertainment, gifts, or otherwise) were offered or given by the Firm(s) or any representative of the Firm(s), to any officer or employee of MDCC with a view toward securing the resultant contract or securing favorable treatment with respect to any determinations concerning the award of an Agreement in response to the RFP. For breach or violation of this provision, MDCC shall have the right to terminate any negotiation or the resultant contract, either in whole or in part, and any loss or damage sustained by MDCC in procuring on the open market any items with the Firm agreed to supply shall be borne and paid by the Firm. The rights and remedies of MDCC provided in this clause shall not be exclusive and are in addition to any other rights and remedies provided by law.
5. POLICIES REGARDING RFP SUBMISSIONS
7.1 MDCC will not reimburse participating firms for any costs they may incur in preparing their RFP responses.
7.2 MDCC reserves the right to request any additional information from any candidate in order to make a more fully informed decision regarding the RFP responses.
7.3 Deviations from and exceptions to the terms, conditions, specifications or manner of the RFP shall be described fully on the vendor’s letterhead stationery, signed and attached to the proposal submittal page(s) where relevant. In the absence of such statement the vendor shall be deemed to have accepted all such terms, conditions, specifications and manner of the RFP. A vendor’s failure to raise an issue related to the terms, conditions, specifications or manner of this RFP prior to the proposal submission deadline in the manner described shall constitute a full and final waiver of that vendor’s right to raise the issue later in any action or proceeding relating to this RFP.
7.4 The MDCC Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all RFP proposals.
6. REQUIRED RFP FORMAT AND CONTENT
8.1 RFP format: Responses submitted in a format other than that prescribed below may be rejected at the sole discretion of MDCC. All identified Sections identified in 8.3 below must be included in the RFP response to be considered complete and must be divided into tabbed sections.
8.2 Format Requirements: Submissions are to be submitted in a sealed box or envelope addressed to the contact person address listed in Section 5 with the name and address of the proposer in the upper left corner. This information must be legible in order to be accepted. Submissions are to be on letter size white bond paper with a minimum font size 12.
8.2.a. Brand Name or Acceptable Alternatives
8.2.a.1. A certain brand name, make or manufacturer does not restrict vendors to a specific brand, make or manufacturer; it is conveying the general style, type, character, and quality of the product desired, and any product which MDCC in its sole discretion determines to be equal to the specified. MDCC will consider quality, workmanship, materials, cost, suitability, and availability in its decision process of equality.
8.2.a.1.a. All offered products must be clearly and specifically Iindicated.
8.2.a.1.b. Vendor is to provide sufficient descriptive literature, pictures, and technical detail to enable MDCC to determine if the product meets the requirements of the solicitation.
8.2.a.1.c. Failure to furnish sufficient data for evaluation purposes may result in declaring a proposal non-responsive.
8.2.a.2. The vendor may be asked to provide an exact and true representation of the sample of the item offered prior to award.
8.2.a.2.a. Requested samples are to be labeled with the name of the vendor and the RFP number.
8.2.a.2.b. Requested samples are to be provided at no cost to MDCC.
8.2.a.2.c. Any delivered product that does not conform to the provided sample must be immediately replaced by the vendor with acceptable material and/or components at no additional cost to MDCC.
8.2.b. Warranties
8.2.b.1. Proposals are to include a complete detailed copy of the manufacturer’s warranty. The warranty policy should include the length, how to execute a claim, and the method for extinguishing manufacturing defects versus negligence, misuse or abuse.
8.3 All proposal responses must indicate they are valid for a minimum of one hundred eighty (180) calendar days from the date of the proposal opening unless extended by mutual written agreement between MDCC and the vendor.
Prices and terms of the proposal as stated must be valid for the length of the resulting contract.
8.4 The proposal must be completed and signed in the vendor’s official name, must be fully and properly executed, and signed in blue or black ink by an authorized representative of the vendor.
8.5 Incomplete submissions will result in disqualification.
8.6 Proposals are to include a reference list of a minimum of three (3) institutions with which the vendor has conducted business in the past two years on projects of similar scope to this one.
8.7 Content and Order of RFP Response: The RFP response must contain the following sections in the order presented below (divided into tabbed sections).
Section Title
Section A: Letter of Interest and Approach Page Limit 2
Points 10
Section B: Consultant’s Personnel and Staffing Resources
Page Limit 6
Points 25
C: Related Experience and Methodology Page Limit 5
Points 20
Section D: Cost Page Limit 2
Points 30
Section E: Litigation History Page Limit 1
Points 5
Section F: Firm’s References Page Limit 4
Points 10
Total Page Limit 20
Total Points 100
7. PROPOSAL REJECTION AND WAIVER OF INFORMALITIES
MDCC nor its Board of Trustees are obligated by this RFP to award a contract or complete the proposed project and reserves the right to cancel this RFP if is considered to be in its best interest. MDCC and its Board of Trustees also reserves the right to:
• waive any informalities;
• reject any and all proposals received;
• select a proposal for contract negotiation other than the one with the lowest cost;
• negotiate any aspect of the proposal with any vendor;
• terminate negotiations and select the next most responsive vendor for contract negotiations;
• terminate negotiations and prepare and release a new RFP;
• terminate negotiations and take action as deemed appropriate.
8. CONTRACT TERMINATION
The MDCC Board of Trustees may cancel the contract(s) upon 30 days written notice, with or without cause. The vendor(s) may cancel the contract(s) upon 181 days written notice, with or without cause.
9. STORAGE
MDCC does not have storage facilities. The vendor will be responsible for storage of products until MDCC is ready for receipt and installation. This will be at no cost to MDCC.
12.DELIVERY OF
PROPOSAL
It is the responsibility of the Proposer to ensure their proposal reaches the designated location on time. Any delays due to difficulties in delivery or internal routing of misdirected proposals or due to verbal directions given by MDCC staff shall be the responsibility of the Proposer.
Proposals or modifications of proposals received after the deadline will not be accepted and will be returned to the proposer unopened. Proposals by fax and email responses and proposals made in pencil will be rejected. Alterations in cost figures will be rejected unless initialed in ink by the person responsible for or authorized to make decisions as to price quoted. The use of “white out” is considered an alteration.
13. BILLING
Winning vendor will provide MDCC with an itemized bill listing property by office.
March 25, 2021
April 1, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.