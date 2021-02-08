PUBLIC NOTICE OF UPCOMING ACCREDITATION REVIEW VISIT BY THE ACCREDITATION COMMISSION FOR EDUCATION IN NURSING (ACEN)

Mississippi Delta Community College wishes to announce that they will host a site visit for their continuing accreditation of the Associate Degree Nursing Program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share your comments about the program. Due to COVID-19 the ACEN accreditation site visit will be held virtually Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 3:20 PM - 4:00 PM.

For an access code/dial-in information contact Melaney Emerson 24 hours prior to the meeting:

    

Melaney Emerson, Director of Public Relations

Mississippi Delta Community College

    meerson@msdelta.edu

    662-246-6456

Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to:

Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer

Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

3390 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1400

Atlanta, GA 30326

Or email: mstoll@acenursing.org

All written comments should be received by the ACEN by Monday, January 25, 2021.

January 23, 30, 2021

Febraury 6, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE

I, Denetrice Gray. We, the partners of Tasty Sipz LLC. We, the officers of Tasty Sipz LLC. I/We, the member(s) of Tasty Sipz LLC. I, the trustee of Tasty Sipz LLC intend to make application for: an On-Premise Retailer permit as provided for by the Local Option Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws, Section 67-1-1, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated. If granted such permit, We propose to operate as a limited liability company under the trade name of Tasty Sipz LLC located at 325 Main Street, Greenwood, Mississippi. The name(s), title(s) and address(es) of the owner(s)/partners/corporate officers(s) and/or majority stockholder(s)/ member(s)/ trustee of the above named business are: Denetrice Gray. If any person wishes to request a hearing to object to the issuance of this permit  a request for a hearing must be made in writing and received by the Department of Revenue within (15) fifteen days from the first date this notice was published. Requests shall be sent to:

Chief Counsel, Legal Division

Department of Revenue

P.O. Box 22828

Jackson, MS 39225

Date of first

publication: 2/6/21

This the 5th day of February, 2021.

February 6, 9, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO DIVERT OR

WITHDRAW FOR

BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th of January 2021,  Ben and Chasse Dowining, O.O. Box D, Morgan City, MS 38946 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mossy Lake, in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes  subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

App. No.: SW-02272     

Acres: 140

Location:

SW1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 03, T17N, R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi,  39201 on, or after, the 9th day of March 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water

Management District

/s/Dillard D. Melton, Jr.

Permitting Administrator

February 6, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO DIVERT OR

WITHDRAW FOR

BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of August 2019, Mallard Manor LLC, of P.O. Box 300, Paducah, KY 42002,  filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from a Ditch , in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes and wildlife management  subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

App. No.: SW-04240       

Acres: 101

Location:

NE1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 18, T22N, R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi,  39201 on, or after, the 9th day of March 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water

Management District

/s/Dillard D. Melton, Jr.

Permitting Administrator

February 6, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO DIVERT OR

WITHDRAW FOR

BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd of January 2021, W.M. Jennings & Sons, P.O. Box 192, Schlater, MS 38953, filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River  Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation  subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

App. No.: GW-08231  

Acres: 75

Location:

NW1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 28, T21N, R01W

App. No.: GW-38731

Acres: 62

Location:

SE1/4, of the NW 1/4,

of Sec 35, T21N, R02W

App No.: GW-48428

Acres: 266

SW1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec 09, T19N, R01W

And filed application (s) for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for benefical use, from Roebuck Lake in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount (s) of water at the indicated location (s):

App No.: SW-03416

Acres: 37

SE1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec 17, T19N,R01W

And filed application (s) for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for benefical use, from McNutt Lake in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount (s) of water at the indicated location (s):

App No.: SW-03417

Acres: 7

NE1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec 35, T21N, R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi,  39201 on, or after, the 9th day of March, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water

Management District

/s/Alice Causey

Permit Compliance Analyst

February 6, 2021

