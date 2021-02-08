PUBLIC NOTICE OF UPCOMING ACCREDITATION REVIEW VISIT BY THE ACCREDITATION COMMISSION FOR EDUCATION IN NURSING (ACEN)
Mississippi Delta Community College wishes to announce that they will host a site visit for their continuing accreditation of the Associate Degree Nursing Program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share your comments about the program. Due to COVID-19 the ACEN accreditation site visit will be held virtually Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 3:20 PM - 4:00 PM.
For an access code/dial-in information contact Melaney Emerson 24 hours prior to the meeting:
Melaney Emerson, Director of Public Relations
Mississippi Delta Community College
662-246-6456
Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to:
Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer
Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing
3390 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1400
Atlanta, GA 30326
Or email: mstoll@acenursing.org
All written comments should be received by the ACEN by Monday, January 25, 2021.
January 23, 30, 2021
Febraury 6, 2021
LEGAL NOTICE
I, Denetrice Gray. We, the partners of Tasty Sipz LLC. We, the officers of Tasty Sipz LLC. I/We, the member(s) of Tasty Sipz LLC. I, the trustee of Tasty Sipz LLC intend to make application for: an On-Premise Retailer permit as provided for by the Local Option Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws, Section 67-1-1, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated. If granted such permit, We propose to operate as a limited liability company under the trade name of Tasty Sipz LLC located at 325 Main Street, Greenwood, Mississippi. The name(s), title(s) and address(es) of the owner(s)/partners/corporate officers(s) and/or majority stockholder(s)/ member(s)/ trustee of the above named business are: Denetrice Gray. If any person wishes to request a hearing to object to the issuance of this permit a request for a hearing must be made in writing and received by the Department of Revenue within (15) fifteen days from the first date this notice was published. Requests shall be sent to:
Chief Counsel, Legal Division
Department of Revenue
P.O. Box 22828
Jackson, MS 39225
Date of first
publication: 2/6/21
This the 5th day of February, 2021.
February 6, 9, 2021
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th of January 2021, Ben and Chasse Dowining, O.O. Box D, Morgan City, MS 38946 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mossy Lake, in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: SW-02272
Acres: 140
Location:
SW1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 03, T17N, R02W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 9th day of March 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Dillard D. Melton, Jr.
Permitting Administrator
February 6, 2021
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of August 2019, Mallard Manor LLC, of P.O. Box 300, Paducah, KY 42002, filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from a Ditch , in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes and wildlife management subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: SW-04240
Acres: 101
Location:
NE1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 18, T22N, R02W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 9th day of March 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Dillard D. Melton, Jr.
Permitting Administrator
February 6, 2021
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd of January 2021, W.M. Jennings & Sons, P.O. Box 192, Schlater, MS 38953, filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-08231
Acres: 75
Location:
NW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 28, T21N, R01W
App. No.: GW-38731
Acres: 62
Location:
SE1/4, of the NW 1/4,
of Sec 35, T21N, R02W
App No.: GW-48428
Acres: 266
SW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec 09, T19N, R01W
And filed application (s) for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for benefical use, from Roebuck Lake in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount (s) of water at the indicated location (s):
App No.: SW-03416
Acres: 37
SE1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec 17, T19N,R01W
And filed application (s) for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for benefical use, from McNutt Lake in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount (s) of water at the indicated location (s):
App No.: SW-03417
Acres: 7
NE1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec 35, T21N, R02W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 9th day of March, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
February 6, 2021
