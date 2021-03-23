IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF KIMBERLY  DAWN  SIVLEY, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. E l S-0001

SHELBY SIVLEY THARPE    PETITIONER

By: Shelby Sivley Tharpe, Administrator

SUMMONS

(BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI COUNTY OF LEFLORE

TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN  HEIRS- AT-LAW OF KIMBERLY DAWN SIVLEY., Deceased

You have been made a Respondent(s)  to  a claim  filed by Shelby Sivley Tharpe, Individually, as the Next of Kin, Next Friend and on Behalf of the Estate of Kimberly Dawn Sivley, Deceased. You are summoned to appear and defend against the Amended Petition for Determination of Heirs of Kimberly Dawn Sivley, deceased, and  filed  against  you  in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 26th day of April 2021at the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse, Greenwood,  Mississippi before  the Honorable  Willie J. Perkins,  Sr., and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money  or other  things  demanded  in  the Petition.  You  are not  required  to  file an  answer or other pleadings but you  may do so if you   desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT  THIS THE 11th DAY OF   MARCH, 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK LEFLORE COUNTY

 MISSISSIPPI

 BY:  YOLANDA WILLIAMS

/s/ Seth C. Little     

Seth C. Little (MSB# l 02890)

SCHWARTZ &

ASSOCIATES, P.A.

Post Office Box 3949

Jackson,  Mississippi

392017-3949

 (601) 988-8888

March 16, 23, 30, 2021

 IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF JASPER COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF JASON GRITTON and wife, ALEA GRITTON FOR THE ADOPTION OF THE CHILD DESCRIBED THEREIN

NO. 31CH1:20-ad-000001-RML

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: GLADYS MARIE THOMAS

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by JASON GRITTON and wife, ALEA GRITTON, Petitioners, seeking termination of the parental rights of the child whose initials are E.G.T., being a female child born 2019, and the lawful adoption of said child by Jason Gritton and wife, Alea Gritton. There are no Defendants other than you in this action.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 o-clock a.m. on the 3rd day of May, 2021, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Jasper County Courthouse at Bay Springs, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if yo

u desire.

SHARON KING,

Chancery Clerk of Jasper County, Mississippi

BY: /s/ Bonita Huddleston DEPUTY CLERK

March 23, 30, 2021

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

OF PUBLIC HEARING TO REZONE PROPERTY

 FROM AGRICULTURAL

(A-1) TO LIGHT

INDUSTRIAL (I-1)

Pursuant to the Order of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors dated March 8, 2021, Notice is hereby given to all persons interested in or in any way affected by the application of Sammie Overley, owner of S-W Electric, LLC to have rezoned from Agricultural (A-1) to Light Industrial (I-1) property in Leflore County, Mississippi, to accommodate a wireless facility, the following described property is proposed for rezoning, to wit:

A 100 x 100 portion of the tract lying in the Northeast 1/4 of Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 2 East in Leflore County, Mississippi

Said application will be heard by the Leflore County Board of Supervisors of Leflore County, Mississippi on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi, at which time, all persons interested in or any way affected thereby will be heard, after which a decision will be rendered by the Board of Supervisors.  Any objections may be made by any person and, if made in writing, may be filed with the Clerk of the Chancery Court or the undersigned before the date and time of said hearing.

This the 8th day of March 2021.

 Johnny Gary, Clerk

Leflore County Board of Supervisors

March 23, 30, 2021

