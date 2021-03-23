IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF KIMBERLY DAWN SIVLEY, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. E l S-0001
SHELBY SIVLEY THARPE PETITIONER
By: Shelby Sivley Tharpe, Administrator
SUMMONS
(BY PUBLICATION)
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI COUNTY OF LEFLORE
TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS- AT-LAW OF KIMBERLY DAWN SIVLEY., Deceased
You have been made a Respondent(s) to a claim filed by Shelby Sivley Tharpe, Individually, as the Next of Kin, Next Friend and on Behalf of the Estate of Kimberly Dawn Sivley, Deceased. You are summoned to appear and defend against the Amended Petition for Determination of Heirs of Kimberly Dawn Sivley, deceased, and filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 26th day of April 2021at the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse, Greenwood, Mississippi before the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr., and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT THIS THE 11th DAY OF MARCH, 2021.
CHANCERY CLERK LEFLORE COUNTY
MISSISSIPPI
BY: YOLANDA WILLIAMS
/s/ Seth C. Little
Seth C. Little (MSB# l 02890)
SCHWARTZ &
ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Post Office Box 3949
Jackson, Mississippi
392017-3949
(601) 988-8888
March 16, 23, 30, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF JASPER COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF JASON GRITTON and wife, ALEA GRITTON FOR THE ADOPTION OF THE CHILD DESCRIBED THEREIN
NO. 31CH1:20-ad-000001-RML
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: GLADYS MARIE THOMAS
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by JASON GRITTON and wife, ALEA GRITTON, Petitioners, seeking termination of the parental rights of the child whose initials are E.G.T., being a female child born 2019, and the lawful adoption of said child by Jason Gritton and wife, Alea Gritton. There are no Defendants other than you in this action.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 o-clock a.m. on the 3rd day of May, 2021, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Jasper County Courthouse at Bay Springs, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if yo
u desire.
SHARON KING,
Chancery Clerk of Jasper County, Mississippi
BY: /s/ Bonita Huddleston DEPUTY CLERK
March 23, 30, 2021
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
OF PUBLIC HEARING TO REZONE PROPERTY
FROM AGRICULTURAL
(A-1) TO LIGHT
INDUSTRIAL (I-1)
Pursuant to the Order of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors dated March 8, 2021, Notice is hereby given to all persons interested in or in any way affected by the application of Sammie Overley, owner of S-W Electric, LLC to have rezoned from Agricultural (A-1) to Light Industrial (I-1) property in Leflore County, Mississippi, to accommodate a wireless facility, the following described property is proposed for rezoning, to wit:
A 100 x 100 portion of the tract lying in the Northeast 1/4 of Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 2 East in Leflore County, Mississippi
Said application will be heard by the Leflore County Board of Supervisors of Leflore County, Mississippi on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi, at which time, all persons interested in or any way affected thereby will be heard, after which a decision will be rendered by the Board of Supervisors. Any objections may be made by any person and, if made in writing, may be filed with the Clerk of the Chancery Court or the undersigned before the date and time of said hearing.
This the 8th day of March 2021.
Johnny Gary, Clerk
Leflore County Board of Supervisors
March 23, 30, 2021
