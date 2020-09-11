IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF A CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF:
MARGUERITE S. PEYTON, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-67
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executrix of the Estate of Marguerite S. Peyton, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 14th day of August, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Marguerite S. Peyton, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days
from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 25th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Deborah P. Brown
DEBORAH P. BROWN
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640
Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-7373
August 28, 2020
September 4, 11, 2020
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
THERESA ANN RAYBURN, DECEASED
JOSEPH ARCHIBALD,
PETITIONER
NO. 20-pr-43
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 17th day of August 2020, by the Chancery Court of the County of LeFlore, State of Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of Theresa Ann Rayburn, Deceased, in Cause No. 20-pr-43 notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication hereof, or they will be forever barred.
The undersigned Administrator certifies that before the publication hereof, he complied with §2 of Senate Bill No. 2640, Chapter 582, laws of the Regular 1989 Legislative Session of the State of Mississippi.
This the 17th day of August 2020.
Joseph Archibald,
Administrator
Robert G. Johnston
Unified State Bar #3174
ALEXANDER, JOHNSTON & ALEXANDER, P.A.
112 North Pearman Avenue
P. O. Box 1737
Cleveland, MS 38732
662-843-3631
Fax 662 843 3638
Attorneys for said Administrator
August 27, 2020
September 3, 11, 18, 2020
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FANNIE FLUCKER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-44
BY: MARY FLUKER
PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Administratrix's Notice To Creditors of FANNIE FLUCKER, Deceased.
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 27th day of August, A.D.,2020, by the Chancery Clerk of the Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of FANNIE FLUCKER, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.
This the 3rd day of September, A.D., 2020.
Mary Flluker
/s/Mary Fluker, Administratix of the Estate of Fannie Flucker, Deceased
September 4, 11, 18 , 2020
