IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
ESTATE OF DAVID C.
BRANHAM, JR.,
DECEASED
BY:
LESLIE BRANHAM BARLOW AND WILLIAM DAVID LOTT,
CO-EXECUTORS
No.20-pr-72
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Co-Executors of the Estate of David C. Branham, Jr., Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 31st day of August, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against
the Estate of said David C. Branham, Jr. to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS our signatures on this 1st day of September, 2020.
/s/Leslie Branham Barlow
/s/William David Lott
Co-Executors of the Estate of David C. Branham, Jr., Deceased
JOHN P. HENSON
Post Office Box 494 105 W. Market Street
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
(662) 453-6227
Attorney for the Estate
September 24, 2020
October 1 & 8, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF MICHYAH GRANT, A MINOR
BY: CHRISTINE GRANT, PETITIONER CAUSE N0.:20-pr-11
SUMMONS
TO: Michael Ware
Non-resident of the State of MS
Physical and Mailing Address Unknown
THE PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Christine Grant, Petitioner, seeking relief in the above styled and numbered cause.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 O'Clock A.M. on the 26th day of October, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 22nd day of September, 2020.
Johnny Gary, Chancery Clerk Leflore County, Mississippi
P. 0. Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38935
By: Yolanda Williams, D.C.
September 24, 2020
October 1 & 8, 2020
