Invitation for Bids
The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration Office of Personal Service Contract Review will accept sealed bids until 11:00 AM CST on October 2, 2020 for the purpose of establishing a statewide preapproved list of providers of Security Services. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Victoria James@ victoria.james@dfa.ms.gov or 601-359-6580 or by going to the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration Office of Personal Service Contract Review website at http://www.dfa.ms.gov/bid-rfp-notices/.
August 28, 2020
September 4, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF A CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF:
MARGUERITE S. PEYTON, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-67
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executrix of the Estate of Marguerite S. Peyton, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 14th day of August, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Marguerite S. Peyton, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days
from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 25th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Deborah P. Brown
DEBORAH P. BROWN
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640
Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-7373
August 28, 2020
September 4, 11, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FANNIE
FLUCKER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-44
BY: MARY FLUKER
PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Administratrix's Notice To Creditors of FANNIE
FLUCKER, Deceased.
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 27th day of August, A.D.,2020, by the Chancery Clerk of the Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of FANNIE FLUCKER, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.
This the 3rd day of September, A.D., 2020.
Mary Flluker
/s/Mary Fluker, Administratix of the Estate of Fannie Flucker, Deceased
September 4, 11, 18 , 2020
MUNICIPAL MINUTES, CITY OF GREENWOOD,
LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020, CITY COUNCIL MEETING
AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR THE LEVY AND COLLECTION OF TAXES UPON ALL REAL, MIXED AND PERSONAL PROPERTY WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF GREENWOOD, LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI FOR THE YEAR 2020 AND ADOPTION OF THE 2020 TAX ROLLS
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GREENWOOD, LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI:
SECTION 1. That there be and there is hereby levied and shall be collected in the manner provided by law and the ordinances of the City of Greenwood, a tax of 52.26 Mills on the dollar of assessed valuation upon the real, mixed and personal property within the corporate limits of the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, for the year 2020, except such property as is exempt from taxation under the Laws of the State of Mississippi, and especially under the Homestead Exemption Law, Section 27-33-67, Miss. Code of 1972, as amended, and that said levy shall be apportioned as follows:
FOR THE GENERAL FUND
(Sec. 27-39-307, Miss. Code of 1972) 42.35 MILLS
FOR THE FIREMEN’S AND POLICEMEN’S DISABILITY & PENSION FUND
(Sec. 21-29-101, Miss. Code of 1972, as amended) 3.32 MILLS
FOR THE MUNICIPAL WIDE BOND AND INTEREST FUND
(Sec. 21-33-45, Miss. Code of 1972, as amended) 6.59 MILLS
TOTAL CITY LEVY 52.26 MILLS
SECTION 2. That the above described tax levy shall be collected by the Leflore County Tax Collector, as now provided by law and the ordinances of the said City of Greenwood, and this ordinance shall take effect as is now provided by law.
SECTION 3. That the Leflore County Tax Assessor has provided to the City of Greenwood a true copy of that part of the assessment roll approved by the Mississippi Department of Revenue containing the property located within the municipality and that the City of Greenwood adopts the assessment rolls for its assessment purposes for tax year 2020.
PASSED AND APPROVED THIS SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.
/s/RONNIE STEVENSON, PRESIDENT /s/CAROLYN MCADAMS, MAYOR
(SEAL) ATTEST
/s/TAMIRA BROWN, DEPUTY CLERK
Upon motion made by Councilman Johnny Jennings seconded by Councilman Lisa Cookston, a vote on the foregoing ordinance was taken with the following results:
YEAS NAYS
Johnny Jennings Lisa Cookston
Ronnie Stevenson Charles E. McCoy, Sr
Andrew Powell David Jordan Carl Palmer
September 4, 2020
MUNICIPAL MINUTES,
CITY OF GREENWOOD, LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 5-6 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF GREENWOOD
WHEREAS, the governing authorities of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi, have the obligation to enact all needful ordinances necessary for the preservation of the public health, safety, and welfare of the City; and
WHEREAS, the purpose of this ordinance is to adopt the 2015 edition of the International Building Codes and the 2014 edition of the National Electric Code; and
WHEREAS, the governing authorities of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi are desirous of amending Section 5-6, Standard Codes Adopted by Reference, in the Buildings and Structures chapter of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Greenwood.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED, BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GREENWOOD, MISSISSIPPI, that Section 5-6 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Greenwood be amended as follows:
Section 5-6. Standard codes adopted by reference.
(a) Codes adopted. The following standard codes are hereby adopted by reference as though they were fully copied herein in words and figures:
International Building Code – 2015 Edition.
International Residential Code – 2015 Edition.
International Plumbing Code – 2015 Edition.
International Mechanical Code – 2015 Edition.
International Fuel/Gas Code – 2015 Edition.
International Fire Code – 2015 Edition.
International Property Maintenance Code – 2015 Edition.
National Electric Code – 2015 Edition.
(b) Modifications, additions, and deletions. The 2015 edition of the International Residential Code (IRC) shall be adopted in its entirety with the following modifications:
a. Addition of the authorization of the 2012 IRC code N1102.4.2.2 option for a visual inspection.
b. Deletion of R313.2, which requires automatic residential fire sprinkler systems to be installed in one- and two-family dwellings.
c. To the end of Section R106.1 add “All foundation plans must be stamped and signed by a design professional.”
BE IT FURTHER ORDAINED, that this ordinance amending Section 5-6, Standard Codes Adopted by Reference, in the Buildings and Structures chapter of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Greenwood be published one (1) time in the Greenwood Commonwealth, a legal newspaper published in the City of Greenwood, Mississippi, and shall take effect one month after its passage.
The above and foregoing ordinance, having first been reduced to writing, was considered section by section and then as a whole, having been introduced by Councilperson Lisa Cookston, was duly seconded for adoption by Councilperson Andrew Powell, and upon a vote being called, received the following vote:
COUNCILPERSON
YEA NAY
Johnny Jennings X
Lisa Cookston X
Ronnie Stevenson X
Charles E. McCoy, Sr
Absent
Andrew Powell X
David Jordan X
Carl Palmer X
The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 1st day of September, 2020.
APPROVED BY:
/s/RONNIE STEVENSON, PRESIDENT OF /s/CAROLYN MCADAMS, MAYOR
THE CITY COUNCIL
ATTEST:
/s/TAMIRA BROWN,
COUNCIL CLERK
September 4, 2020
