N THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF HERBERT H. SCHULTZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 20-pr-107
GAVIN SCHULTZ, PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having being granted on the 9th day of February, A.D., 2021 by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of Herbert H. Schultz, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
Dated, this the 9th day of February, A.D., 2021.
GAVIN SCHULTZ
Administrator of the Estate
of Herbert H. Schultz, Deceased
Lance D. Tennyson,
MS Bar #105204
P.O. Box 190
Charleston, MS 38921
P: (662) 647-3656
F: (662) 647-02 I 8
February 11, 18, 25, 2021
NOTICE OF BID
The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District will receive BIDS for Wireless Access Point, Switches and Cabling. Visit the district website at https://www.glcsd.org and click on the district tab, RFP/Bids for specific bidding details.
February 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 2021
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR LAWN CARE SERVICES
The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi (GHA) will accept
proposals to provide Lawn Care Services for its properties located at Brazil Homes, Rising Sun, Henry Homes, Crestview Homes, Hayes Homes, Bessie Threadgill Homes, and Williamson Homes at 111 East Washington Street or at P. O. Box 1847, Greenwood, Mississippi 38935 until noon, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
A complete Request for Proposals package may be obtained by contacting the GHA at (662) 392-6185. The Authority urges all potential bidders to please inspect the property before bidding.
The GHA reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities therein to determine the best proposal. The right is also reserved to hold all proposals for as long as thirty (30) days before awarding a contract.
The Greenwood Housing Authority is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.
February 25, 2021
March 4, 11, 2021
