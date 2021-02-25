N THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF HERBERT H. SCHULTZ, DECEASED

 

CAUSE  NO.: 20-pr-107    

GAVIN SCHULTZ,    PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

 

Letters of Administration  having being granted on the 9th day of February, A.D., 2021 by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of Herbert H. Schultz, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration  according  to  law, within  ninety  (90) days from  the first publication  of this notice,  or they  will  be forever barred.

Dated, this the 9th day of February, A.D., 2021.

      

GAVIN SCHULTZ

Administrator of the Estate

of Herbert H. Schultz, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson,

 MS Bar #105204

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS  38921

 P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-02 I 8

lance@tennysonlegal.com

February 11, 18, 25, 2021

NOTICE OF BID

 The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District will receive BIDS for Wireless Access Point, Switches and Cabling. Visit the district website at https://www.glcsd.org and click on the district tab, RFP/Bids for specific bidding details.

February 16, 17, 18, 19, 20,  23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 2021

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR LAWN CARE SERVICES

The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi (GHA) will accept

proposals to provide Lawn Care Services for its properties located at Brazil Homes, Rising Sun, Henry Homes, Crestview Homes, Hayes Homes, Bessie Threadgill Homes, and Williamson Homes at 111 East Washington Street or at P. O. Box 1847, Greenwood, Mississippi 38935 until noon, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

 

A complete Request for Proposals package may be obtained by contacting the GHA at (662) 392-6185. The Authority urges all potential bidders to please inspect the property before bidding.

The GHA reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities therein to determine the best proposal. The right is also reserved to hold all proposals for as long as thirty (30) days before awarding a contract.

The Greenwood Housing Authority is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

February 25, 2021

March 4, 11, 2021

 

