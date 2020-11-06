IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
JOHN AND HOLLY McCALEB PLAINTIFF
vs.
RICKY LAWRENCE HAYS, JR.
SUMMONS FOR
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Ricky Lawrence Hays, Jr.
CAUSE NO.: 2020- AD-12
DEFENDANT
You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by John and Holly McBride, plaintiff, seeking to terminate your parental rights for the minor child, C.A.H. born September 21, 2012.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 o'clock a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi. Incase of your failure to appear and defend, ajudgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire. ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 20th day of October, 2020.
CLERK OF THE CHANCERY
COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY: Yolanda Williams, D.C.
October 23, 30, 2020
November 6, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.