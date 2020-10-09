IN THE MATTER OF A CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF
GLENN B. UPCHURCH, SR., DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-80
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of GLENN B. UPCHURCH, SR., Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 23rd day of September, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of GLENN B. UPCHURCH, SR., Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 23rd day of September, 2020.
/s/ Glenn B. Upchurch, Jr.
Glenn B. Upchurch, Jr., Executor
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640
Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-7373
Attorney for Executor
September 25, 2020
October 2, 9, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILLAND TESTAMENT OF JAMES HOWARD
MCSHAN, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 42CH1:20-pr-00081
BY: GRACE PARKER MCSHAN PETITIONER
NOTICE OF EXECUTRIX TO CREDITORS OF JAMES HOWARD MCSHAN, DECEASED
Letters Testamentary, having been granted on the 23rd day of September, 2020, by the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix of the Last Will and Testament of James Howard McShan, deceased, in Cause Number 42CH1:20-pr-00081 on the docket of the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication hereof or they will be forever barred.
THIS the 24th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Grace Parker McShan
Grace Parker McShan
Executrix of the Estate of James Howard McShan, Deceased
Septembr 25, 2020
October 2, 9, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF
JOSHUA LEON PITTS, THE MINOR CHILD HEREIN
SUMMONS
CAUSE NO. 17-AD-2
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI TO: UNKNOWN FATHER
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Carolyn Bishop, Plaintiff, seeking an adoption of a minor, Joshua Pitts.
You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Neysha Sanders, Attorney for Plaintiff(s), whose Post Office Address is 1542, and whose street address is 401 River Road, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930. Should you fail to do a written response you are required to appear on November 19, 2020 at 9 a.m. in the Leflore County Chancery Court located at 310 West Market Street, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
Your response must be mailed or delivered no later than thirty (30) days after the 25th day of September, 2020, which is the date of the First Publication of this Summons. If your response is not mailed or delivered, or you fail to appear at the above reference court date, a judgement by default will be entered against you for money of other relief demanded in the Complaint.
You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 23rd day of September, 2020.
Johnny L.Gary, Jr.,Chancery Clerk
Leflore County Mississippi
September 25, 2020
October 2, 9, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
ESSIE M. WESLEY, PLAINTIFF
VS.
CHARLES WESLEY, DEFENDANT
RULE 4
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
TO:
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
CAUSE ACTION NO: 20-CV-83
THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATIACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS
You are required to mail or hand deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to ESSIE M. WESLEY whose address 110 Sycamore Lane Greenwood, MS 38930 .
Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery if this Summons and Complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint. You must also file the original of your response with the Complaint. You must also file the original of your response with the clerk ofthis Court within a reasonable time
Issued under my hand and seal of said of Court, this is 7th day of October, 2020.
JOHNNY L. GARY JR., CHANCERY CLERK
LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
P.O. BOX 250
GREENWOOD, MS 38935-0250
October 9, 16, 23, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
EDWARD JAMES SMITH. DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER: 20- PR-78
RANDY SMITH, PETITIONER
v.
ANDY SMITH; BEVERLY BOBO,
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDWARD JAMES SMITH;
FELICIA CROSBY, WALTER CROSBY, CEDRIC CROSBY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY JEAN FORD SMITH; AND JANE ANDJOHN DOES 1-11, RESPONDENTS
RULE 81 SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: THE UNKOWN HEIRS OF EDWARD JAMES SMITH
NOTICE TO UNKNOWN HEIRS
TAKE NOTICE that a hearing will be held in the above styled and numbered action in which you are the Defendant on THE 2nd DAY OF DECEMBER 2020, IN THE CHANCERY COURTROOM OF THE LEFLORE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, GREENWOOD, MISSISSIPPI AT 9:30 A.M.
(X) The action against you is one described by Miss. R Civ. P. Bl(d)(l), which is triable thirty
(30) days after completion of service of process in any manner other than by publication, or thirty (30) days after the first publication where processis by publication.
ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS is a copy of the Complaint or Petition which describes the nature of the action filed against you. Although Rule 8l(d)(4) does not require you to file an answer or other pleading, you may do so if you deem it necessary to properly develop the issues or if you are required to do so by the Court.
You should appear in Court in person on the date, time and at the place designated above to defend the action. FAILURE TO APPEAR MAY RESULT IN A JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND and the seal of said Court on this 23r,d day of September 2020
CHANCERY CLERK
BY: Yolanda Williams, D.C.
October 9, 16, 23, 2020
