NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2011 Jeep Liberty
VIN: 1J4PP2GKXBW507818
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
October 21, 28, 2020
November 4, 2020
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2019 Nissan Sentra
VIN: 3N1AB7AP5KY205179
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
October 21, 28, 2020
November 4, 2020
LAND AUCTION NOTICE
The Office of the Mississippi Secretary of State (hereinafter referred to as “Office”) will make available for sale 123 State-owned tax-forfeited properties in Leflore County, Mississippi, by online auction, pursuant to Section 29-1-37(3) of the Mississippi Code. Bids may be placed beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, and must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Bids may only be placed using the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website: http://www.sos.ms.gov/Public-Lands/Pages/Tax-Forfeited-Auction.aspx.
1. The auction is subject to the following terms and conditions:
a. All bids and offers to sell are subject to the approval of the Office of the Governor.
b. The Office of the Secretary of State reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
c. Priority will be given to the highest bidder subject to (1)(f) below; ties will be broken in favor of the highest tie-breaking bid received.
d. The first bidder to offer a bid amount equal to or greater than the Buy It Now Price will be offered the property for that amount at that time.
e. Bids for properties subject to applications filed before October 14, 2020 will be processed after said applications are processed, and bids may be cancelled if the property is sold in response to such an application.
f. The properties are conveyed “as-is”; no representations are made as to condition or access of the properties.
g. Payment must be received by this Office within seven (7) calendar days of receiving the official offer to sell from this Office.
h. All sales are final and no refunds will be made.
2. Said parcels were acquired by the State of Mississippi by forfeiture for non-payment of ad valorem taxes. Tax title to the listed parcels is believed to be good. The State of Mississippi will convey such title as is vested in it.
3. Individuals or corporations may submit bids. By law, nonresident aliens or associations composed in whole or in part of nonresident aliens may not bid. No more than one-hundred sixty (160) acres of State-owned tax forfeited property may be purchased by one (1) person within one (1) year.
More information on each parcel can be obtained at the Secretary of State’s website (www.sos.ms.gov), Y’all Business (yallbusiness.sos.ms.gov), or by calling (601) 359-5156 or toll free (in-state) at 1-866-TFLANDS (835-2637). A copy of the full listing of properties along with a map and additional information may be obtained at the Secretary of State’s website: http://www.sos.ms.gov/Public-Lands/Pages/Tax-Forfeited-Auction.aspx.
This the 30th day of September 2020.
Michael Watson
Mississippi Secretary of State
Public Lands Division
By: WILLIAM G. CHENEY,
Assistant Secretary of State
October, 28, 2020
November 4, 11, 2020
CITY OF GREENWOOD SCHEDULED PLANNING
COMMISSION MEETING
There will be a public hearing before the Greenwood Planning Commission scheduled for November 19, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. to hear the following:
(1.) Fort Pemberton Development, LP represented by Anthony Gammill, owner of Leflore Steel, request a conditional use in a C-3, Highway Commercial District, to allow for a welding shop located on the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and John Pittman Drive and more described as part of Sectional Lot 3 South of road in the Northwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ situated inside corporate limits of Greenwood, Leflore Co., MS. Mr. Gammill also request variances to Article V, Section 2 “Standards of Design” for new construction which include building form and materials, landscaping and parking and traffic circulation.
The Hearing will be held in the City Hall Conference Room, located at 101 West Church Street Room #240, Greenwood, Mississippi, November 20, 2020 at 4:30p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room. Anyone wishing to voice an opinion regarding the above requests is urged to attend.
This the 2nd day of November, 2020.
Betty Stigler
Director, Community Development
November 4, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of October 2020, Brown Familty Holdings/Buckhorn Farms Partners both of P.O. Box 9, Schlater, MS 38952 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-51367
Acres: 180
Location:
SE1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 05, T20N, R01W
App. No.: GW-51368
Acres: 75
Location: NE1/4, of the NW1/4 of Sec 17, T21N, R01W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 8th day of December, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
November 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.