IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
THERESA ANN RAYBURN, DECEASED
JOSEPH ARCHIBALD,
PETITIONER
NO. 20-pr-43
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 17th day of August 2020, by the Chancery Court of the County of LeFlore, State of Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of Theresa Ann Rayburn, Deceased, in Cause No. 20-pr-43 notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication hereof, or they will be forever barred.
The undersigned Administrator certifies that before the publication hereof, he complied with §2 of Senate Bill No. 2640, Chapter 582, laws of the Regular 1989 Legislative Session of the State of Mississippi.
This the 17th day of August 2020.
Joseph Archibald, Administrator
Robert G. Johnston
Unified State Bar #3174
ALEXANDER, JOHNSTON & ALEXANDER, P.A.
112 North Pearman Avenue
P. O. Box 1737
Cleveland, MS 38732
662-843-3631
Fax 662 843 3638
Attorneys for said Administrator
August 27, 2020
September 3, 11, 18, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FANNIE
FLUCKER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-44
BY: MARY FLUKER
PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Administratrix's Notice To Creditors of FANNIE FLUCKER, Deceased.
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 27th day of August, A.D.,2020, by the Chancery Clerk of the Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of FANNIE FLUCKER, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.
This the 3rd day of September, A.D., 2020.
Mary Flluker
/s/Mary Fluker, Administratix of the Estate of Fannie Flucker, Deceased
September 4, 11, 18 , 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-79
BY: NANCY KEALHOFER HOLLIDAY AND VICKIE KEALHOFER BRASWELL, CO-EXECUTRICES
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED:
Letters Testamentary having been granted and issued to the undersigned as Co-Executrixes of the Estate of ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 15th day of September, 2020, all persons having claims against the Estate of Alice Allison Kealhofer, Deceased, are required to have same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this notice. A failure to probate and register any such claim within said time will forever bar such claim.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 15th day of September, 2020.
/s/ NANCY KEALHOFER HOLLIDAY,
CO- EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE
ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED
/s/ VICKIE KEALHOFER BRASWELL,
CO-EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED
BREWER, DEATON & BOWMAN, PLLC
N. Craig Brewer, III, MSB#4423
Post Office Drawer B
107 West Market Street
Greenwood, MS 38935-0706
(662) 453-3445
September 18, 25, 2020
October 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF CHARLES F. BENNETT, DECEASED
BY: ROBERT E. BENNETT, EXECUTOR
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-68
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF CHARLES F. BENNETT, DECEASED:
Letters Testamentary having been granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of CHARLES F. BENNETT, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 18th day of August, 2020, all persons having claims against the Estate of Charles F. Bennett, Deceased, are required to have same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this notice. A failure to probate and register any such claim within said time will forever bar such claim.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 18th day of August, 2020.
/s/ ROBERT E. BENNETT,
EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES F. BENNETT, DECEASED
BREWER, DEATON &
BOWMAN, PLLC
N. Craig Brewer, III, MSB#4423
Post Office Drawer B
107 West Market Street
Greenwood, MS 38935-0706
(662) 453-3445
September 18, 25, 2020
October 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-53
BY: ELIF TURK STARR, ADMINISTRATRIX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED:
Letters of Administration having been granted and issued to the undersigned as Administratrix of the Estate of ESIN C. TURK, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 1st day of July, 2020, all persons having claims against the Estate of Esin C. Turk, Deceased, are required to have same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this notice. A failure to probate and register any such claim within said time will forever bar such claim.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 15th day of September, 2020.
/s/ ELIF TURK STARR,
ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF
ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED
BREWER, DEATON & BOWMAN, PLLC
N.Craig Brewer, III, MSB#4423
Post Office Drawer B
107 West Market Street
Greenwood, MS 38935-0706
(662) 453-3445
September 18, 25, 2020
October 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JACK ELIA, JR., DECEASED
CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-PR-0069
BY: SERENA LOUISE MULLINS PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on 08/20/2020, and issued to Serena Louise Mullins, Executrix of the Estate of Jack Elia, Jr., by the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi on 08/20/2020; notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Jack Elia, Jr., to present them to the Clerk of the Chancery Court, Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within 90 days from the date of first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred, pursuant to MISSISSIPPI CODE OF 1972 §91-7-151, as annotated and amended.
THIS the 20th day of August, 2020.
/s/ SERENA LOUISE MULLINS
September 18, 25, 2020
October 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
EX PARTE: MARTASHIA YVETTE RANDLE,
AS MOTHER AND NEXT FRIEND OF
JALYN JAKIYA RANDLE
CAUSE NO.: 20-272
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: MICHAEL PRIAR,
NATURAL FATHER OF
JALYN JAKIYA RANDLE,
A MINOR
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Martashia Randle, as Mother and next friend of Jalyn Jakiya Randle, a minor, Petitioner, seeking a determination of heirship of Jalyn Jakiya Randle, minor. Defendants other than you in this action are none.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint or Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 30th day of October. 2020 at the Newton County CHancery Court in Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 17th day of September, 2020.
/s/: Le Anne Palmer
Chancery Clerk of Scott
County, Mississippi
/s/: Diane Derrick, D.C.
Post Office Box 320727
Flowood. MS 39232
Tel. (601)487-8839
Fax (601)487-8667
Emaill: willieabston@abstonlaw.com
September 18, 26, 2020
October 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT HARVEY SMITH, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 20-pr-49
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 14th day of September, 2020 by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Co-Executors of the Estate of Robert Harvey Smith, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for Probate and Registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 17th day of September, 2020.
/s/: Stacie Smith Crim
Executor of the
Estate of Robert Harvey Smith, Deceased
/s/: Robert Brent Smith Robert Brent Smith, Co-Executor of the
Estate of Robert Harvey Smith, Deceased
/s/ John Howard Shows
JOHN HOWARD SHOWS, MSB #6776
RICHARD A. EISENBERGER, JR., MSB #104882
SHOWS LAW FIRM PLLC
242 Market Street
Flowood, Mississippi 39232
Telephone: (601) 664-0044
Facsimile: (601) 664-0047
September 18, 26, 2020
October 2, 2020
