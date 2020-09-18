IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

THERESA ANN RAYBURN, DECEASED

JOSEPH ARCHIBALD,

PETITIONER

NO. 20-pr-43

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 17th day of August 2020, by the Chancery Court of the County of LeFlore, State of Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of Theresa Ann Rayburn, Deceased, in Cause No. 20-pr-43 notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication hereof, or they will be forever barred.

The undersigned Administrator certifies that before the publication hereof, he complied with §2 of Senate Bill No. 2640, Chapter 582, laws of the Regular 1989 Legislative Session of the State of Mississippi.

This the 17th day of August 2020.

Joseph Archibald,   Administrator        

Robert G. Johnston

Unified State Bar #3174

ALEXANDER, JOHNSTON & ALEXANDER, P.A.

112 North Pearman Avenue

P. O. Box 1737

Cleveland, MS 38732

662-843-3631

Fax 662 843 3638

alexjohn@cableone.net

Attorneys for said Administrator

August 27, 2020

September 3, 11, 18, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FANNIE

FLUCKER, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 20-pr-44

BY:   MARY FLUKER    

PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Administratrix's Notice To Creditors of  FANNIE  FLUCKER, Deceased.

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 27th day of  August, A.D.,2020, by the Chancery Clerk of the Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of FANNIE FLUCKER, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.

This the 3rd day of  September, A.D., 2020.

Mary Flluker

/s/Mary Fluker, Administratix of the Estate of Fannie Flucker, Deceased

September 4, 11, 18 , 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED                

CAUSE NO.   20-pr-79

BY: NANCY KEALHOFER HOLLIDAY AND          VICKIE KEALHOFER BRASWELL, CO-EXECUTRICES

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO THE CREDITORS OF ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED:

Letters Testamentary having been granted and issued to the undersigned as Co-Executrixes of the Estate of ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 15th day of September, 2020, all persons having claims against the Estate of Alice Allison Kealhofer, Deceased, are required to have same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this notice.  A failure to probate and register any such claim within said time will forever bar such claim.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 15th day of September, 2020.

                /s/ NANCY KEALHOFER HOLLIDAY,

 CO- EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE

ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED

                /s/ VICKIE KEALHOFER BRASWELL,

CO-EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE ALLISON KEALHOFER, DECEASED

            

BREWER, DEATON & BOWMAN, PLLC

N. Craig Brewer, III, MSB#4423

Post Office Drawer B

107 West Market Street

Greenwood, MS 38935-0706

(662) 453-3445

September 18, 25, 2020

October 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF CHARLES F. BENNETT, DECEASED        

BY:  ROBERT E. BENNETT, EXECUTOR

CAUSE NO.  20-pr-68

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO THE CREDITORS OF CHARLES F. BENNETT, DECEASED:

Letters Testamentary having been granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of CHARLES F. BENNETT, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 18th day of August, 2020, all persons having claims against the Estate of Charles F. Bennett, Deceased, are required to have same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this notice.  A failure to probate and register any such claim within said time will forever bar such claim.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 18th day of August, 2020.

/s/ ROBERT E. BENNETT,

     EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES F. BENNETT, DECEASED

            

BREWER, DEATON &

BOWMAN, PLLC

N. Craig Brewer, III, MSB#4423

Post Office Drawer B

107 West Market Street

Greenwood, MS 38935-0706

(662) 453-3445

September 18, 25, 2020

October 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED                    

CAUSE NO. 20-pr-53

BY: ELIF TURK STARR, ADMINISTRATRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

    

TO THE CREDITORS OF ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED:

Letters of Administration having been granted and issued to the undersigned as Administratrix of the Estate of ESIN C. TURK, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 1st day of July, 2020, all persons having claims against the Estate of Esin C. Turk, Deceased, are required to have same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this notice.  A failure to probate and register any such claim within said time will forever bar such claim.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 15th day of September, 2020.

/s/ ELIF TURK STARR,

ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF

ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED

BREWER, DEATON & BOWMAN, PLLC

N.Craig Brewer, III, MSB#4423

Post Office Drawer B

107 West Market Street

Greenwood, MS 38935-0706

(662) 453-3445

September 18, 25, 2020

October 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JACK ELIA, JR., DECEASED

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-PR-0069

BY: SERENA LOUISE MULLINS    PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary were granted by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on 08/20/2020, and issued to Serena Louise Mullins, Executrix of the Estate of Jack Elia, Jr., by the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi on 08/20/2020; notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Jack Elia, Jr., to present them to the Clerk of the Chancery Court, Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within 90 days from the date of first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred, pursuant to MISSISSIPPI CODE OF 1972 §91-7-151, as annotated and amended.

THIS the 20th day of August, 2020.

/s/ SERENA  LOUISE MULLINS

September 18, 25, 2020

October 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

 MISSISSIPPI

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

SUMMONS BY  

PUBLICATION

EX PARTE: MARTASHIA YVETTE RANDLE,

AS MOTHER AND NEXT FRIEND OF

JALYN JAKIYA RANDLE

CAUSE NO.: 20-272    

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

 

TO:   MICHAEL  PRIAR,

NATURAL FATHER OF

JALYN JAKIYA RANDLE,

A MINOR

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Martashia Randle, as Mother and next friend of Jalyn Jakiya Randle, a minor, Petitioner, seeking a determination of heirship of Jalyn Jakiya Randle, minor.  Defendants other than you in this action are none.

You are summoned  to appear and defend against the Complaint  or Petition  filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 30th day of October. 2020 at the Newton County CHancery Court in Decatur, Mississippi,  and  in case of your  failure to appear and defend a judgment will  be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you   desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 17th day of September, 2020.    

/s/: Le Anne Palmer

Chancery Clerk of Scott

County, Mississippi

/s/: Diane Derrick, D.C.

 

Post Office Box 320727

Flowood. MS  39232

Tel. (601)487-8839

Fax (601)487-8667

Emaill:  willieabston@abstonlaw.com    

September 18, 26, 2020

October 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF  ROBERT HARVEY SMITH, DECEASED                                          CAUSE NO. 20-pr-49

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 14th day of September, 2020 by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Co-Executors of the Estate of Robert Harvey Smith, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for Probate and Registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 17th day of September, 2020.

/s/: Stacie Smith Crim

Executor of the   

    Estate of Robert Harvey Smith, Deceased

                    

           /s/: Robert Brent Smith                    Robert Brent  Smith, Co-Executor of the   

    Estate of Robert Harvey Smith, Deceased

         /s/ John Howard Shows            

JOHN HOWARD SHOWS, MSB #6776

RICHARD A. EISENBERGER, JR., MSB #104882

SHOWS LAW FIRM PLLC

242 Market Street

Flowood, Mississippi  39232

Telephone: (601) 664-0044

Facsimile: (601) 664-0047

September 18, 26, 2020

October 2, 2020

