SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, on April 9, 1998, Raymond E. Gary and Vicky M. Gary executed a certain deed of trust to Keith A. Gragson, Trustee for the benefit of Equifirst Corporation which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, State of Mississippi in Book 478 at Page 496; and
WHEREAS, Wilmington Trust National Association, as Successor Trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2005-CL1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-CL1 has heretofore substituted Shapiro & Brown, LLC as Trustee by instrument dated May 5, 2020 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 879 Page 328; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Wilmington Trust National Association, as Successor Trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2005-CL1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-CL1, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shapiro & Brown, LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on September 4, 2020 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the South Door of the County Courthouse of Leflore County, located at 310 West Market Street, Greenwood, MS 38930, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Leflore County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:
Lot Three (3) in Block Three (3) of the Henderson Subdivision of the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, as said subdivision is shown upon Map thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 11 of the Records of Maps of Leflore County, Mississippi.
I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 9th day of July, 2020.
Shapiro & Brown, LLC
SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE
Shapiro & Brown, LLC
1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202
Flowood, MS 39232
605 2nd Avenue
Greenwood, MS 38930
20-026284
Invitation for Bids
The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration Office of Personal Service Contract Review will accept sealed bids until 11:00 AM CST on October 2, 2020 for the purpose of establishing a statewide preapproved list of providers of Security Services. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Victoria James@ victoria.james@dfa.ms.gov or 601-359-6580 or by going to the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration Office of Personal Service Contract Review website at http://www.dfa.ms.gov/bid-rfp-notices/.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF A CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF:
MARGUERITE S. PEYTON, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-67
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executrix of the Estate of Marguerite S. Peyton, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 14th day of August, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Marguerite S. Peyton, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days
from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 25th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Deborah P. Brown
DEBORAH P. BROWN
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640
Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-7373
August 28, 2020
September 4, 11, 2020
