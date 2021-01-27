SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF LEFLORE                                                                          

WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of April, 2001, Maggie Stiggler, aka Maggie Stigler, a single woman, executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto Lem Adams III, Trustee for Option One Mortgage Corporation, Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in DT Book 535 at Page 78; and

WHEREAS, by various assignments on record said Deed of Trust was ultimately assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as successor to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee, for Conseco Finance Home Equity Loan Trust 2001-C by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 1753; and  

   

WHEREAS, on the 9th day of November, 2020 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 4260; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 3rd day of February, 2021, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the South front entrance (or door) of the Leflore County Courthouse at Greenwood, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Lot 1 and the south half of Lot 2 in Block 6 of the Zoa Addition to the City of Greenwood as said addition is shown on the map thereof recorded in Book 2 at Page 2 of the Records of Maps on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of said county and state.

I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 7th day of January, 2021.

Dean Morris, LLC

Substitute Trustee

855 S Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 404, Bldg. 400

Ridgeland, MS  39157

(318) 330-9020

January 13, 20, 27, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELLAWESE GATLIN A/K/A ELLA W. GATLIN, DECEASED    

BY:   JEMMIE DALE GATLIN

PETITIONER

              

CAUSE NO.  20PR63

Rule 81 Summons

(Summons by Publication)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

 

TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Ellawese Gatlin A/K/A Ella W. Gatlin , Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Jemmie Dale Gatlin, Administrator and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship.  Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Ellawese Gatlin A/K/A Ella W. Gatlin, Deceased.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 10:30 o’clock a.m. on the 23rd day of February 2021, in the courtroom of the Honorable Willie Perkins, Chancellor for the Leflore County Chancery Court in Leflore, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 12th day of January, 2021.

Johnny L. Gary Jr.

Leflore County

Chancery Clerk

 P.O. Box 250    

Greenwood, MS 38935-0250

January 13, 20, 27, 2021

NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicle has been abandoned at Meeks Towing Services at 411 Pearl Street, Greenwood, MS 38930:

2015 Ford Fusion

VIN: 3FA6P0HD5FR160497

2004 Toyota Camary

VIN: 4T1BE32K74U31108

2012 Ford Fiesta

VIN: 3FADP4BJ3CM149729

An outstanding invoice is to be paid.  Auction for these vehicles will be on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM at 411 Pearl Street in Greenwood, MS 39030.

January 13, 20, 27, 2021

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL, PLAINTIFF                    

    VS.

MADONNA RAY, DEFENDANT                    CIVIL ACTION NO. 2018-0437 CO

                         

SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO:   MADONNA RAY

            

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Greenwood Leflore Hospital, Plaintiff, seeking a judgment for debts due and owing.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Rebecca A. Keith, Esquire, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose post office address is P. O. Box 22685, Jackson, MS 39225 and whose street address is 1021 N. Flowood Drive, Flowood, MS 39232.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 13TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2021, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS.  IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 12th day of January, 2021.

      Elmus Stockstill

      Leflore County     Circuit Clerk

      P O  Box 1953

      Greenwood, MS 38935

January 13, 20, 27, 2021

      

ALIAS SUMMONS

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL, PLAINTIFF                      

    VS.                    

LEQUESHA L. BRYANT, DEFENDANT

CAUSE NO 2018-0442 COCI

                    SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO:  LEQUESHA L. BRYANT

            

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Greenwood Leflore Hospital, Plaintiff, seeking a judgment for debts due and owing.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Rebecca A. Keith, Esquire, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose post office address is P. O. Box 22685, Jackson, MS 39225 and whose street address is 1021 N. Flowood Drive, Flowood, MS 39232.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 13TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2021, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS.  IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

    Elmus Stockstill

    Leflore County Circuit Clerk

    P O Box 1953

    Greenwood, MS 38935

January 13, 20, 27, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

 

TO THE CREDITORS OF CYNTHIA BARIA MAKAMSON, DECEASED:

Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of Cynthia Baria Makamson, Deceased, were issued by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi in Cause No. 20-pr-50 on the 25th  day of June, 2020, to the undersigned as the Co-Executors of said estate.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby notified that they are required to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 20th day of January, 2021, which is the date of first publication of this notice.

   \s\ Mary Loyce Makamson Gammill,

 Co-Executor  

  \s\ Walter Davis Makamson, Co-Executor  

               

January  20, 27,  2021

February 3, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR

WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF

THE STATE OFMISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th of July 2020, Garry Makamson of PO Box M, Morgan City, MS 38946 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from a Ditch in the county of Leflore for irrigation  purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

App. No.: SW-03801       

Acres: 30

Location:

NE1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 29, T18N, R01W

And filed application(s) for a permit(s) to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from Bear Creek in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

App. No.: SW-03799       

Acres: 50

Location:

NW1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 20, T18N, R01W

App. No.: SW-03800       

Acres: 70

Location:

SE1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 23, T18N, R02W

App. No.: SW-03802       

Acres: 135

Location:

SE1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 23, T18N, R02W

App. No.: SW-03803       

Acres: 50

Location:

NE1/4, of the NW1/4,

of Sec. 26, T18N, R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi,  39201 on, or after, the 11th day of May, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water

Management District

/s/Dillard D. Melton,Jr.

Permiting Administrator

January 27, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR

BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of January 2020, Osborn 4 Trust, 2405 River Road Ext., Greenwood, MS 38930 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River  Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Tallahatchie for irrigation purposes  subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

App. No.: GW-05458     

Acres: 62

Location:

NE1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 30, T22N, R01E

App No.: GW-08577

Acres: 39

Location:

SE1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 30, T22N, R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi,  39201 on, or after, the 9th day of March 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water

Management District

/s/Alice Causey

Permit Compliance Analyst

January 27, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR

WITHDRAW FOR

BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of January 2021,  Bear Creek Farms, Inc., 1116 County Road 280, Itta Bena, MS  38941 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River  Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation  subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

App. No.: GW-51459       

Acres: 108

Location:

NE1/4, of the SW1/4,

of Sec. 19, T18N, R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi,  39201 on, or after, the 9th day of March 2021,  at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water

Management District

/s/Alice Causey

Permit Compliance Analyst

January 27, 2021

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR

WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of August 2020,  Gary Fratesi of P. O. Box 599, Indianola, MS  38751, filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Yazoo River in the county of Leflore for irrigation  subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

App. No.: GW-04265     

Acres: 588

Location:

NW1/4, of the SE1/4,

of Sec. 05, T17N, R01W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi,  39201 on, or after, the 11th day of May, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water

Management District

/s/Dillard D. Melton, Jr.

Permit ting Administrator

January 27, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.