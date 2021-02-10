NOTICE OF
ABANDONED VEHICLES
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 69860 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2011 Jeep Liberty
VIN: 1J4PP2GKXBW507818
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at 69860 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
February 10, 17, 24, 2021
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2016 Nissan Sentra
VIN: 3N1AB7AP3GY317227
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, March 3, , 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
February 10, 17, 24, 2021
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2017 Nissan Altima
VIN: 1N4AL3AP8HN310281
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
February 10, 17, 24, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELIZABETH C. JOSEPH
CAUSE NO.: 21-PR-4
BY: EMELIA JOSEPH AND
NICK JOSEPH, PETITIONERS
NOTICE OF CO-ADMINISTRATORS TO CREDITORS
OF ELIZABETH C. JOSEPH, DECEASED
Letters of Administration, having been granted on the 29th day of January, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Lefore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Co-Administrators of the Estate of Elizabeth C. Joseph, deceased, in Cause Number 21-pr-4 on the docket of the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication hereof or they will be forever barred.
THIS the 1st day of February, 2021.
/s/ Emelia Joseph Emelia Joseph
Co-Administrator of the Estate of Elizabeth C. Joseph, Deceased
/s/ Nick Joseph Nick Joseph
Co-Administrator of the Estate of Elizabeth C. Joseph, Deceased
Emily Carter
Legal Assistant to
F. Ewin Henson III
and
Steven C. Cookston
Uphaw, Williams, Biggers
& Beckham, LLP
Tel: 662-455-1613
February 3, 10, 17, 2021
