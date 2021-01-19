IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF A CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF WILLIAM BARCUS STANCIEL, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-0111
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executrix of the Estate of William Barcus Stanciel, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 29th day of December, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of William Barcus Stanciel, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 29th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Delores Glass Stanciel
DELORES GLASS
STANCIEL
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640
Greenwood, MS
January 5, 12, 19, 2021
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2012 Chevrolet Impala
VIN: 2G1WG5E37C1278126
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
January 19, 26, 2021
February 2, 2021
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Anytime Towing and Recovery, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS:
2010 Dodge Challenger
VIN: 2B3CJ4DV0AH26503
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-392-8095.
January 12 & 19, 2021
