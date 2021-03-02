IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY ROSE GIARDINA GRAHAM, DECEASED
CIVIL ACTION NO. 21-pr-6
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted to H. Donald Brock, Jr. on the 28th day of January, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, upon the Estate of Mary Rose Giardina Graham, Deceased, in Cause No. 21-pr-6 notice is hereby given requiring all persons having claims against said Estate to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this Notice. Failure to probate and register such claim for said 90 days will bar the claim.
H. Donald Brock, Jr.
Executor of the Estate of Mary Rose Giardina Graham, Deceased
H. Donald Brock, Jr.,
MBN 10076
Whittington, Brock & Swayze
P.O. Box 941
Greenwood, MS 38935-0941
Telephone: (662) 453-7325
Facsimile: (662) 453-7394 don@whittingtonlaw.com
March 2, 9, 16, 2021
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF HOSPITAL COMMISSIONERS OF THE GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL WILL UNTIL 10:00 A.M. MARCH 30, 2021 RECEIVE AND OPEN SEALED BIDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE MATERIALS DIRECTOR FOR THE FOLLOWING:
LANDSCAPE & GROUNDS MAINTENANCE SERVICES
(Period of 36 Months)
THE BOARD OF HOSPITAL COMMISSIONERS RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY/AND OR ALL BIDS, AND TO WAIVE ANY OR ALL FORMALITIES. ALL BIDS SHOULD BE DELIVERED OR MAILED TO THE MATERIALS DIRECTOR, GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL, P.O. BOX 1410 GREENWOOD, MISSISSIPPI 38935. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 662-459-2694
March 2, 9, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ERMA LEE DAVIS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-PR-104
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION having been granted on the 8th day of January, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Erma Lee Davis, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
THIS the 26th day of 2021.
SHIRLEY DAVIS
ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ERMA LEE DAVIS, DECEASED
MARGARETTE MEEKS, MSB#102389
The Law Office of Margarette Meeks, PLLC PO Box 16612
Jackson, MS 39236-6612
Telephone (601) 207-2557
Facsimile (601) 385-5207 margarettemeekspllc@gmail.com Attorney for the Estate
March 2,9,16, 2021
