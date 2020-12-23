NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2000 Nissan Altima
VIN: 1N4DL01D3YC141865
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
December 16, 23, 30, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GENEVA E. JOHNSON, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-88
BY: GLORIA J. ADDISON, ADMINISTRATRIX
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF GENEVA E. JOHNSON, DECEASED.
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Gloria J. Addison, Administratrix of the Estate of Geneva E. Johnson, Deceased, seeking a determination of the heirs- at-law of Geneva E. Johnson. Defendants other than you in this action are any unknown heirs-at-law of Geneva E. Johnson, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 11th day of January, 2021, in the Chancery Court of Leflore County Courthouse, Honorable W. M. Sanders, at the Leflore County Courthouse, Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you so desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of this Court, this 30th day of November, 2020.
JOHNNY GARY, CHANCERY CLERK
LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
BY: Yolanda Williams Deputy Clerk
RICHARD A. OAKES
ATTORNEY FOR
ADMINISTRATRIX
P.O. DRAWER 1640
GREENWOOD, MS
38935-1640
(662) 453-7373
STATE BAR NO. 3894
December 9, 16, 23, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
ESTATE OF DOROTHEY ANNE PERNELL, DECEASED
BY: CAUSE NO. 20-PR-00086
MARY MAGDALENE ABRAHAM, EXECUTRIX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned, as Executrix of the Estate of Dorothey Anne Pernell, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 14th day of October, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of said Dorothey Anne Pernell to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS my signature on this 1st day of December, 2020.
MARY MAGDALENE ABRAHAM
Executrix of the Estate of Dorothey Anne Pernell, Deceased
CAMERON ABEL
Henson Law Firm
Post Office Box 494
105 W. Market Street
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
(662) 453-6227
Attorney for the Estate
December 9, 16, 23, 2020
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF LEFLORE COUNTY
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Supervisors of Leflore County in Greenwood, Mississippi until January 25, 2021 @ 3:00 PM and shortly thereafter publicly opened for the construction of box culverts, box bridges, pre-cast bridge structures, striping, reflective raised road markers, aggregate, asphalt, adjustment of water mains and services and base, paving, and other supplies needed in the repair of county roads and property and rental of road equipment in Leflore County, Mississippi. All bids will be taken under advisement for tabulation and accepted at the Board Meeting on February 1, 2021 . Bidders may bid on individual items.
The principal items of work will be paid for at the contract price bid per item, complete and accepted, which price shall be full compensation for mobilizing, removal of existing structure, excavation incidental to construction, furnishing all materials, loading, hauling unloading and placing and for all labor, equipment, tools and incidentals necessary to complete the work.
All salvageable materials including milling to remain the property of Leflore County unless specifically agreed upon by both parties.
All material must be acceptable to the County Engineer.
All bids shall be firm and will be effective until December 31, 2021.
All sealed bids may be hand delivered to the Chancery Clerk’s Office located in the Leflore County Courthouse, 306 West Market Street, Greenwood, MS 38930 or mailed to P.O. Box 250, Greenwood, MS 38935-0250.
Basis of Award: The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published per unit cost that will be the lowest and best bid in favor of Leflore County. The County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The County also reserves the right to waive any and all formalities.
Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letter qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid, and such proposals will not be considered in making the award.
BECKY M. KWONG,
PURCHASE CLERK
LEFLORE COUNTY
GREENWOOD, MS
December 16, 23, 2020
SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of April, 2001, Maggie Stiggler, aka Maggie Stigler, a single woman, executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto Lem Adams III, Trustee for Option One Mortgage Corporation, Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in DT Book 535 at Page 78; and
WHEREAS, by various assignments on record said Deed of Trust was ultimately assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as successor to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee, for Conseco Finance Home Equity Loan Trust 2001-C by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 1753; and
WHEREAS, on the 9th day of November, 2020 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 2020 at Page 4260; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 6th day of January, 2020, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the South front entrance (or door) of the Leflore County Courthouse at Greenwood, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
Lot 1 and the south half of Lot 2 in Block 6 of the Zoa Addition to the City of Greenwood as said addition is shown on the map thereof recorded in Book 2 at Page 2 of the Records of Maps on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of said county and state.
I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 10th day of December, 2020.
Dean Morris, LLC
Substitute Trustee
855 S Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 404, Bldg. 400
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(318) 330-9020
adp/F20-0301
December 16, 23, 30, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANNIE L. GILMORE, DECEASED
ANTHONY GILMORE,
PETITIONER CAUSE NO. 18-pr-39
RULE 81
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY LEFLORE
TO: Heirs at Law of Annie L. Gilmore, deceased
You have been made Defendants to a suit filed in this Court by Anthony Gilmore, Petitioner, seeking to determine the heirs at law of Annie L. Gilmore, deceased.
You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 A.M. on the 21st day of January, 2021, in courtroom of the Honorable Catherine Farris Carter in the Leflore County Courthouse at Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and official seal of said Court, this the 15th day of December, 2020.
s/: Johnny L. Gary, Jr.
Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi
By: Yolanda Williams, D. C.
December 16, 23, 30, 2020
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
FOR
GREENWOOD LEFLORE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT
PROPOSALS DUE:
January 4, 2021
PROPOSALS MUST BE SEALED AND DELIVERED TO:
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
1901 Hwy 82 West
P.O. Box 1497
Greenwood, MS 38930
BID NOTICE
GREENWOOD LEFLORE CONSOLIDATED
SCHOOL DISTRICT
1901 Hwy 82 West
Greenwood, MS 38930
662-453-4231
Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Trustees, Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, Greenwood, Mississippi in the Office of Academics, 1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930 on January 4, 2021 by 10:00am for Professional Services for the 2020-2021 school year.
Bid forms, bid specifications can be obtained from the district’s website https://www.glcsd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=348735&type=d&pREC_ID=922649 (Professional Services).
The Board of Trustees reserves the right to waive informalities and reject any and all bids.
Dr. Mary Brown
Superintendent
December 19, 23, 29, 2020
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Bank of Commerce, 310 Howard Street, Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi 38930 has made application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and to the Commissioner, Department of Banking and Consumer Finance, State of Mississippi, for permission to establish a branch bank at 1321 Highway 45 South, West Point, Clay County, Mississippi, 39773.
Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its Area Office at 6060 Primacy Parkway, Suite 300, Memphis Tennessee, 38119-5770 and with the Commissioner, Department of Banking and Consumer Finance, State of Mississippi, Post Office Box 12129, Jackson, Mississippi 39236-2129, not later than January 7, 2020. The nonconfidential portions of the application to the FDIC are on file in the FDIC’s Area Office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of information in the nonconfidential portion of the FDIC application file will be made available upon request. This notice is published pursuant to 12 C.F.R. § 303.44 and Section 81-7-1, Mississippi Code of 1972.
BANK OF COMMERCE
By: Bryan Thornhill, its President and Chief Executive Officer
December 23, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
MARY SIMPSON BRATTON, DECEASED
NO.: 20-pr-102
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
A Certificate of Domiciliary Foreign Representative Under Miss. Code Ann. §91-7-509, having been filed in the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, by the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Mary Simpson Bratton, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of December, 2020.
FIRST HORIZON BANK, Executor and Domiciliary Foreign Representative of the
Estate of Mary Simpson Bratton, Deceased
R. DAVID MARCHETTI (MSB #8490)
WELLS MARBLE & HURST, PLLC
Post Office Box 131
Jackson, Mississippi 39205
300 Concourse Blvd.,
Suite 200
Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157
Telephone: (601) 605-6900
Fax: (601) 605-6901
ATTORNEY FOR EXECUTOR
December 23, 30, 2020
January 6, 2020
