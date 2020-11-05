SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated April 30, 2018, and recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Chancery Court in Leflore County, Mississippi, on April 30, 2018, in Book 845 at Page 403 of the Records of Mortgages and Deeds of Trust on Land in said county and state, Carl D. Harlin and Tracy M. Harlin did grant and convey unto W. Dean Belk, as Trustee for Planters Bank & Trust Company, beneficiary, the property therein described, to secure the promissory note therein referred to; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned having been duly appointed Substitute Trustee in the place and stead of W. Dean Belk, Trustee in said Deed of Trust, by instrument dated September 8, 2020, and recorded September 16, 2020, in Book 2020, Page 1995 of the Records of Mortgages and Deeds of Trust on Land in Leflore County Mississippi, said Substitution of Trustee having been actually spread at large upon the said records before the publishing of the foreclosure notice; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, and the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable, and having been requested by the owner of said indebtedness and Deed of Trust so to do, I, RICHARD A. OAKES, as Substitute Trustee, as aforementioned, will on Friday, November 20, 2020, between the hours of 11:00 o'clock A.M. and 4:00 o'clock P.M. being the legal hours of sale, offer for sale at public auction for cash to the highest and best bidder at the South front door of the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, the following described property conveyed by said Deed of Trust, lying and being situate in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
Lot Two (2) in Block Seventeen (17) of the Boulevard Addition to North Greenwood in the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, as said lot is shown upon the plat of said Addition recorded in Map Book 2 at Page 19 of the map records on file in the office of the chancery clerk of said county and state.
The sale of said property will be subject to all taxes which are a lien on the said property, to any state of facts an accurate survey of said premises would reveal, and to all recorded restrictions, easements, and mineral conveyances of record.
As Substitute Trustee, I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, on this the 23rd day of October, 2020.
/s/ Richard A. Oakes
RICHARD A. OAKES
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
Post Office Drawer 1640
Greenwood, MS 38935-1640
(662) 453-7373
October 29, 2020
November 5, 12,19, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF ESIN C. TURK,
DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-53
BY: ELIF TURK STARR, ADMINISTRATIX
S U M M O N S
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED, WHOSE NAMES, POST OFFICE ADDRESS AND STREET ADDRESS
ARE UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY
You have been named Respondents in a Petition filed in this Court by Elif Turk Starr, Administratix of the Estate of Esin C. Turk, Deceased, seeking to determine the heirs-at-law of Esin C. Turk, Deceased, who died on June 9, 2020. Respondents other than you in this action are her daughter, Elif Turk Starr.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o’clock a.m. on the 7th day of December, 2020 in the courtroom of Chancellor W. M. Sanders at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment may be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in the petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you so desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 20th day of October, 2020.
JOHNNY GARY, JR.,
CHANCERY CLERK OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISS.
Post Office Box 250
Greenwood, Mississippi 38935-0250
BY:/s/ Yolanda Williams
Deputy Clerk
October 29, 2020
November 5, 12, 2020
PUBLICATION FOR BID
ASBESTOS REMOVAL AND DISPOSAL AS PART OF THE GREENWOOD BLIGHT ELIMINATION
PROGRAM
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids for the Greenwood’s Blight Elimination Program – Asbestos Removal and Disposal at three (3) residential structures until 2:00 PM CST, December 9th, 2020 at Greenwood City Hall, Department of Community Development 101 West Church Street, Conference Room 240, Greenwood, MS 38930 at which time all Bids will be opened, tabulated and taken under advisement. Bids will be award by the City and the Blight Partner after City Council approval.
Bids will be for removal and disposal of all asbestos materials listed in the Asbestos Inspection Reports for each property prepared by Chris Pearson with Pearson Environmental (included in the bid packet) within
structures on three (3) residential parcels at the following addresses:
1. 1207 Mississippi Avenue, Greenwood, MS 38930
2. 509 State Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
3. 216 McNeill Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
ALL instructions and requirements are listed in the bid packets.
Bid packages may be picked up at Greenwood City Hall, Department of Community Development, 101 West Church Street, Greenwood, MS or can be requested digitally by emailing michelle@deltadb.org.
Bidder must be a licensed contractor by the State of Mississippi.
Bidder must be listed as an Asbestos Contractor on the MDEQ Mississippi Asbestos Abatement Certifications website.
Bidder must be bonded and licensed by the State of Mississippi. Bidder minimum insurance requirements are
$1,000,000.00 per occurrence and $2,000,000.00 aggregate for General Liability (GL) and $1,000,000.00 per
accident and $1,000,000.00 policy limit for Worker’s Compensation (WC).
Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors
and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, material and/or supply needs.
The City of Greenwood reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities orirregularities. The City reserves the right to reject from a Bidder who has not paid, or satisfactorily settled, all bills due all persons furnishing labor, equipment, and supplies on former contracts with the City; or having defaulted on a previous contract. The award, if made, will be made to the party submitting the lowest and best responsible bid deemed most favorable to the City.
By: Mayor Carolyn McAdams
Greenwood, MS
November 5, 19, 2020
PUBLICATION FOR BID DEMOLITION/DISPOSAL/
REGRADING AS PART OF THE GREENWOOD BLIGHT ELIMINATION
PROGRAM
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids for the Greenwood’s Blight Elimination Program – Demolition, Disposal, and Clean up of nine (9) residential parcels with structures including slabs and foundations until 2:00 PM CST, December 9th, 2020 at Greenwood City Hall, Department of Community Development 101 West Church Street, Conference Room 240, Greenwood, MS 38930 at which time all Bids will be opened, tabulated and taken under advisement. Bids will be award by the City and the Blight Partner after City Council approval.
Bids will be for supplying of all labor and materials necessary to demolish of structures, remove slabs,
foundations, and footings on nine (9) parcels, to deposit and compact backfill materials, and to re-seed the sites located at the following addresses:
1. 600 Hope Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
2. 421/423 Barrentine Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
3. 1207 Mississippi Avenue, Greenwood, MS 38930
4. 505, 507, & 509 State Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
5. 345 West Adams Avenue, Greenwood, MS 38930
6. 404 2nd Avenue North, Greenwood, MS 38930
7. 216 McNeill Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
8. 216 #5 McNeill Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
9. 216 #7 McNeill Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
ALL instructions and requirements are listed in the bid packages.
Bid packages may be picked up at Greenwood City Hall, Department of Community Development, 101 West Church Street, Greenwood, MS or can be requested digitally by emailing michelle@deltadb.org. Bidder must be a licensed contractor by the State of Mississippi.
Bidder must be bonded and licensed by the State of Mississippi. Bidder minimum insurance requirements are $1,000,000.00 per occurrence and $2,000,000.00 aggregate for General Liability (GL) and $1,000,000.00 per accident and $1,000,000.00 policy limit for Worker’s Compensation (WC).
Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractorsand are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, material and/or supply needs.
The City of Greenwood reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities. The City reserves the right to reject from a Bidder who has not paid, or satisfactorilysettled, all bills due all persons furnishing labor, equipment, and supplies on former contracts with the City; or having defaulted on a previous contract. The award, if made, will be made to the party submitting
the lowest and best responsible bid deemed most favorable to the City.
By: Mayor Carolyn McAdams
Greenwood, MS
November 5, 19, 2020
