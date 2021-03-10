SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
WHEREAS, on the 18th day of March, 2013, Ann Gilmore, a single woman, executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto Laurel A. Meyer, Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in Mortgages & Deeds of Trust on Lands Book 757 at Page 183; and
WHEREAS, Ann Gilmore, a single woman is also known as Annie Gilmore per the land records of Leflore County, Mississippi; and
WHEREAS, on the 21st day of November, 2018, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, assigned said Deed of Trust unto PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 855 at Page 404; and
WHEREAS, on the 25th day of January, 2019 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 0858 at Page 381; and
WHEREAS, the 18th day of December, 2020, a Final Judgment of Reformation was rendered in the matter styled PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as assignee of Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., nominee of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation v. The Estate of Annie L. Gilmore, deceased, by its Executor, Anthony Gilmore, et als, in the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, Cause No. 19-cv-46. Said Final Judgment reformed the legal description of the Deed of Trust appearing in the Leflore County, Mississippi Land Records at Book 757 Page 183, and the Assignment recorded at Book 855, Page 404. Further, the Final Judgment declared The Fairway Deed of Trust held by Plaintiff as a First Priority Lien. Said Judgment appearing in the Leflore County Chancery Clerk's land records in Book 2020, Page 1994, on December 18, 2020; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 31st day of March, 2021, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the South front entrance (or door) of the Leflore County Courthouse at Greenwood, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
5.01 acres, more or less, located in part of Unit Number 2, Part “A”, Tract 6 of the Varadman Dunn Property, in the Southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 2 East, Leflore County, Mississippi, all bearings shown on the plat were based on the grid north/south bearing established by a global positioning system using WGS 84 LLH, and being herein described as follows:
Commence from a concrete monument of the Southeast corner of Unit Number 1, Vardaman Dunn Property, Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 2 East, Leflore County, Mississippi: thence East 2021. 34 feet to a point; thence North 700.04 feet along the East line of Unit No. 2, Part “A”, Tract 5 to a 1/2 inch rebar and the Point Of Beginning, thence along the East line of the Inez Gilmore Property for the next four (4) courses and distances:
Thence North 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 478.28 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar;
Thence North 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 10.19 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar;
Thence North 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 134.43 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar;
Thence North 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 52.09 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar in the centerline of the County Road 318; thence along the centerline of County Road 318 South 81 degrees 46 minutes 36 seconds East 338.83 feet to a 1/2 rebar; thence leaving the centerline of County Road 318 South 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 210 feet along the West line of the Charlie Gilmore Lot to a 1/2 inch rebar, thence continue South 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 416.54 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 335.35 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar and the Point of Beginning.
Together with an easement for ingress and egress described as follows:
0.04 acres, more or less, being the existing gravel drive
located in part of Unit Number 2, Part “A”, Tract 5 of the Vardaman Dunn Property, in the Southeast quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 2 East, Leflore County, Mississippi, and being part of the 5.01 acres description. All bearings shown on the plat were based on the grid north/south bearing established by a global positioning system using WGS 84 LLH, and being herein described as follows:
Commence from a concrete monument of the Southwest corner of Unit 1. Vardaman Dunn Property, Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 2 East, Leflore County, Mississippi; thence North 1373.00 feet to a point; thence East 2021.34 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar in County Road 318 on the East line of the Inez Gilmore Property and the Point of Beginning; thence leaving County Road 318 South 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 50.04 feet along the East line of the Inez Gilmore Property to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence leaving the said East line South 11 degrees 31 minutes 28 seconds West 131.94 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence South 78 degrees 55 minutes 39 seconds East 26.86 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar on the East line of the Inez Gilmore Property; thence South 0 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 10.19 feet along said East line to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence leaving the said East line North 78 degrees 55 minutes 39 seconds West 38.90 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence North 11 degrees 31 minutes 30 seconds East 191.05 feet to a 1/2 rebar in County Road 318 and the Point of Beginning.
I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 27th day of January, 2021.
Dean Morris, LLC
Substitute Trustee
855 S Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 404, Bldg. 400
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(318) 330-9020
March 10, 17, 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF TENNIE TILLMAN MCCORMICK, DECEASED:
Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of Tennie Tillman McCormick, Deceased, were issued by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi in Cause No. 21-pr-00014 on the 25th day of February, 2021, to the undersigned as the Executor of said Estate. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby notified that they are required to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 3rd day of March, 2021, which is the date of first publication of this notice.
\s\ Amos Jordan McCormick, Executor
Estate of Tennie Tillman McCormick, Deceased
March 3, 10, 17, 2021
