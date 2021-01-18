NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2018 Chevrolet Silverado
VIN: 3GCUKREC7JG363976
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
January 16, 23, 30, 2021
