IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF CERTAIN INSTRUMENTS OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT AND CODICIL OF REBECCA S. CHESTEEN, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 21 -pr-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of Rebecca S. Chesteen, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 8th day of January, 2021, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Rebecca S. Chesteen, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 8th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Richard A. Oakes
RICHARD A. OAKES
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640 Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-7373
January 21, 28, 2021
February 4, 2021
