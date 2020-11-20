IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA W. GATLIN, DECEASED
BY: JEMMIE DALE GATLIN PETITIONER
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-63
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Administrator's Notice To Creditors of ELLAWESE GATLIN A/KIA ELLA W. GATLIN, Deceased:
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 23rd day of September, A.D., 2020,
by the Chancery Clerk of the Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of ELLAWESE GATLIN A/K/A ELLA W. GATLIN, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.
This the 12th day of November, A.D., 2020.
JEMMIE DALE GATLIN, ADMINISTRATOR
OF THE ESTATE OF
ELLA W. GATLIN, DECEASED
Carlos D. Palmer, MSB #100778
Attorney-at-Law
Palmer Law Services, LLC
115 Fulton Street
P.O. Box 272
Greenwood, MS 38935-0272
Telephone: (662) 459-9111
Fax: (662) 459-9115
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Morgan City, Mississippi will hold a meeting on behalf of homeowners concerningthe rehabilitation/reconstruction of homeowner housing units located in the corporate limits of the Town. Attendance at the meeting is mandatory if contractors desire to bid on the construction work required under HOME project no. 1230-Ml 8-SG-280-265, funded by the Mississippi Home Corporation. Bid infonnation packages will be made available to qualified, licensed and registered contractors at the meeting to be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Morgan City Town Hall, located at 105 3rd. Avenue, Morgan City, MS 38946. Only qualified contractors attending the meeting will be provided a bid package for bids due on Monday, January 4, 2021, no later than 2:00 P.M. Detailed information on the HOME program, the bid date, time and submittal infornation, etc. will be included in the bid packet. Inquiries on the Morgan City HOME program may be made to the HOME project administrator, Tommy Gregory, Gregory and Associates, Inc. at 662-453- 7678.
November 20, 27, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF THE CHILDREN DESCRIBED IN THE PETITION
CAUSE NO.: 20-ad-14
LENNORIS DUNLAP, PETITIONER AND NEXT FRIEND
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Unknown Fathers of the Children Born to Laquilla Kelly And Described In The Petition
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner, Lennoris Dunlap, in the above styled cause. You are a Respondent in this action.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 10:45 O'Clock A..M. on the 5th day of January, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend ajudgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 18th day of November, 2020.
Yolanda Williams
Clerk of Leflore County,
Mississippi
November 20, 27, 2020
December 4, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF THE CHILDREN DESCRIBED IN THE PETITION
CAUSE NO. 20-ad-14
LENNORIS DUNLAP,
PETITIONER AND NEXT FRIEND
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Laquilla Kelly,
Address Unknown
Non-Resident of State of MS
You have beeh made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Plaintiff, Lennoris Dunlap, in the above styled cause. You are a Respondent in this action.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 10:45 O'Clock A..M. on the 5th day of January, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 18th day of 2020.
Yolanda Williams
Clerk of Leflore County,
Mississippi
November 20, 27, 2020
December 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.