IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA W. GATLIN, DECEASED

BY:   JEMMIE DALE GATLIN    PETITIONER

CAUSE NO.  20-pr-63

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Administrator's Notice To Creditors of ELLAWESE GATLIN A/KIA ELLA W. GATLIN, Deceased:

Letters of Administration having been granted on the  23rd day of September, A.D., 2020,

by the Chancery Clerk of the Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of ELLAWESE GATLIN A/K/A ELLA W. GATLIN, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration  according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.

This the 12th day of  November, A.D., 2020.

JEMMIE DALE GATLIN, ADMINISTRATOR

OF THE ESTATE OF

ELLA W. GATLIN, DECEASED

Carlos D. Palmer, MSB #100778

Attorney-at-Law

Palmer Law Services, LLC

115 Fulton Street

P.O. Box 272

Greenwood, MS 38935-0272

Telephone:  (662) 459-9111

Fax: (662) 459-9115

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Morgan City, Mississippi will hold a meeting on behalf of homeowners  concerningthe rehabilitation/reconstruction of homeowner housing  units  located  in  the  corporate  limits of the Town. Attendance at the meeting is mandatory if contractors desire to bid on the construction work required under HOME project no.  1230-Ml 8-SG-280-265,  funded  by  the  Mississippi Home Corporation. Bid infonnation packages will be made available to qualified, licensed and registered contractors at the meeting to be held  on Wednesday,  December  16, 2020  at 2:00 P.M. at the Morgan City Town Hall, located at 105 3rd. Avenue, Morgan City, MS  38946.  Only qualified contractors attending the meeting will be provided a bid package for bids  due  on Monday, January 4, 2021, no later than 2:00 P.M. Detailed information on the HOME program, the bid date, time and submittal infornation, etc. will be included  in the bid  packet.  Inquiries on the Morgan City HOME program may be made to the HOME project administrator, Tommy Gregory, Gregory and Associates, Inc. at 662-453- 7678.

November 20, 27, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF THE CHILDREN DESCRIBED IN THE PETITION

CAUSE NO.: 20-ad-14

LENNORIS DUNLAP, PETITIONER AND NEXT FRIEND

SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Unknown Fathers of the Children Born to Laquilla Kelly And Described In The Petition

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner, Lennoris Dunlap, in the above styled cause. You are a Respondent in this action.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 10:45 O'Clock A..M. on the 5th day of January, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend ajudgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this  18th day of November, 2020.

Yolanda Williams

Clerk of Leflore County,

Mississippi

November 20, 27, 2020

December 4, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF THE CHILDREN DESCRIBED IN THE PETITION

 

CAUSE NO.  20-ad-14

 

LENNORIS DUNLAP,

PETITIONER AND NEXT FRIEND

SUMMONS BY

 PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO:  Laquilla Kelly,

Address Unknown

Non-Resident of State of MS

You have beeh made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Plaintiff, Lennoris Dunlap,  in the above styled cause.  You are a Respondent  in this action.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 10:45 O'Clock A..M. on the 5th day of January, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment  will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court,   this    18th day of  2020.

Yolanda Williams

Clerk of Leflore County,

Mississippi

November 20, 27, 2020

December 4, 2020

