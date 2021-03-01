NOTICE OF BID
The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District will receive BIDS for Wireless Access Point, Switches and Cabling. Visit the district website at https://www.glcsd.org and click on the district tab, RFP/Bids for specific bidding details.
February 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 2021
