St. John’s ministry
Although I am not a parishioner of St. John’s United Methodist Church, I was invited by a family member to help with the deliveries of the St. John’s Christmas meals this year.
I would like to commend all who are a part of the Christmas meal deliveries program. It was extremely impressive how well-organized and professionally orchestrated this community outreach was.
I was privileged, honored and blessed to have been able to help in some small way. I want to thank the Rev. Scott Wright, the church’s pastor, for making this “the best Christmas of my life.”
Based on the rewarding feeling this experience brought to me this year, I will be back to help next year. You can count on it.
Anonymous Volunteer
Stimulus checks
Wyatt Emmerich’s man, Donald Trump, is mad at Mitch McConnell for stating the obvious: namely, that Joe Biden is the president-elect. Since Trump is mad, he has decided to tell the truth about those who used to be called Republicans.
The $600 that was approved in the latest stimulus bill for the workers of America is an insult and a disgrace. These are the same people who gave trillions of dollars to a handful of people who didn’t need the money. Now they are refusing to give money to the people who need it and will spend it once they get it. which in turn will keep America from going under.
