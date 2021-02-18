Donald Trump
The blueprint how to bring America to an end has been provided to our enemies. If one can combine two of the greatest sins into the same camp, then the two sins can be the force to destroy America.
Those two sins are greed and hate. Greed will make one look away and accept any and all atrocities as long as the promise is to get more or keep more (tax cuts). And hate will blind you to the point that you will die in order to kill those that you hate.
Donald Trump brought these two forces together, and it came very close to making him king. Russia and others now have the key.
Regarding the editorial “Trump can still be punished” (Feb. 16):
Excellent, and you are exactly right. This must be done!
