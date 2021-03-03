Darrick Hart
Regarding the article “Alderman uses slur at meeting” (Feb. 25):
How can we still have to be subjected to this type of behavior today? There are no places where this type of behavior should occur. Darrick Hart is a public official and should be able to conduct himself in a civilized manner. “That’s just the way I talk” is not an acceptable excuse. Not to be apologetic about the racial slur is inexcusable also.
How can an African American throw this word around as if it’s nothing? The behavior is unacceptable, and he should resign.
Society holds other races accountable for the very same thing. Come on, something needs to be done, and the quicker, the better.
IBM
• • •
Darrick Hart can say anything he wishes to say. It matters not if you or I like it or not. We still have a few bits of freedom left.
Wendell Tennyson
Winter storm
I read with interest Wyatt’s column on the recent historic snow/ice storm (“Snowstorm was historic,” Feb. 26).
It was the longest that snow or ice has stayed on the ground in Mississippi in a long time. The last time we had something like this was around Dec. 20-28, 1963. It snowed 2 feet in Tallahatchie County, northwest of Charleston where I was growing up. As I recall, it did not get over 28 degrees until after Dec. 28.
As a 13-year-old, I enjoyed my only white Christmas. It was around 3 degrees on Christmas morning.
Ewin Henson
Brian Sicknick
Regarding Georgia Wilkinson’s letter to the editor (“Secularizing schools also fueled departures,” Feb. 25):
The details of the cause of the stroke that caused officer Brian Sicknick’s death have yet to be released, as far as I know. I haven’t seen any actual evidence that he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher or that he was “beaten to death,” as some of the unhinged Democrats have claimed.
Gonzoidal
