Donald Trump
Regarding Cult 45’s comment in “My Two Cents” (Oct. 8):
Saying that skywalker should have alerted the U.S. on the dangers of this pandemic is playing the blame game, just as 45 (Donald Trump) has been doing for the past four years.
It is the responsibility of the leader of the free world to take responsibility for alerting the citizens of this killer virus. But what did he do? He touted it as a “hoax” and went along his merry way while 210,000 folks lost their lives. He was and is a coward of a president. And what does Joe Biden have to do with this?
I’m praying for a change in the White House come November. We need Trump and all of his ilk out of power as soon as possible.
Melissa Bruns
