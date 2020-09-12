Plant thievery
Felder Rushing’s actions seem harmless (“Gardener sets a green rose plant free,” Sept. 11).
However, once, while sipping my coffee on the front porch, a lady pulled up in front of my house (we own and maintain both sides of the street), popped her trunk and got a shovel out of it. I stood up and used my teacher voice to say, “Ma’am, don’t you even think about digging up my daffodils!”
She dropped the shovel back in the trunk, closed it, and said, “Oh, no, ma’am; I wouldn’t do that!” And she hastily beat a path back to the driver’s seat and took off.
Lakeshore Lady
