Coronavirus
Your hospital needs some help, people!
We’re darned near full, elective surgery (requiring overnight stay) has been suspended, and the caregivers on the COVID unit and in the emergency room are wearing down.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that 297,837 Americans have died so far from the COVID-19 virus. This is more than the total number of American combat deaths in World War II (291,557, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs).
As others have said, “This ain’t the stinking flu.”
People my age can be forgiven if they occasionally forget to wear a mask.
What’s your excuse?
Jim Robbins
Brady letter
Regarding Charles Brady’s letter to the editor (“Reeves wants to give $3M history lesson,” Dec. 9):
Charles Brady, thank you for addressing the issue with such clarity and thought.
Mississippi, perhaps more than most states, has suffered from a selective memory syndrome when it comes to its own history, or perhaps it’s a convenient amnesia. Perhaps for this reason there has never really been a good textbook written on Mississippi history.
All of us must address both the good and bad of our collective history.
vinnie
• • •
Charles, I have never read a post so full of hogwash.
Keep writing it, brother. Got to keep the racism alive.
Clarence
Election lawsuit
The Supreme Court has rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to overthrow our democracy. Now is the time to visit the 14th Amendment and apply it to the 126 Trumpublicans who violated the Constitution by trying to nullify Americans’ votes and choose a dictator instead. These people should not be eligible to serve in government
As for Lynn Finch and the other states’ traitorous attorneys general who supported the attempt to overthrow our government, they should be tried for treason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.