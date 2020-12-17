Loose dogs
I write in support of Doris Ware in her complaints about unleashed dogs (“Mail carrier complains about unleashed dogs,” Dec. 16).
Greenwood is full of them. I have called on several occasions regarding menacing dogs on my walks or stray but collared male dogs hanging around, growling, barking, menacing people in areas as the dogs try to get access to fenced female dogs whose owners have chosen not to spay.
I am encouraged that a second animal control officer may be hired, because on at least five occasions when I have called about stray dogs I have encountered, I was told that the one officer we have was not working that day.
Until something is done about owners who won't control their dogs, this problem will continue. We need enforcement with significant fines. This is not a dog problem but an owner problem.
Kathryn Green
Jody Bradley
Regarding Carolyn McAdams’ comments about Greenwood Police Chief Jody Bradley (“Mayor intends to keep Bradley as top cop,” Dec. 12):
If Mr. Bradley has not, can not and will not pass a course and agility test that is required for him to be a certified police officer, how does McAdams figure she can put this man in a managerial or supervisory position over tenured officers?
My question is, Stevenson, Palmer, Jordan, Powell, McCoy, Cookston and Jennings, what are you all going to do about this?
That is what happens when people with little to no education and knowledge are allowed to be put in office and stay there too long. It is then one believes he/she can do whatever they choose to do, and it should be acceptable.
McAdams already knows Mr. Bradley is not going to gain the certification. Councilpersons, do your jobs. Opposition for your jobs (seats) are already being mounted.
COVID vaccine
Regarding the article “GLH to start vaccinating some workers” (Dec. 16):
If there are any adverse reactions to the vaccine, we are going to be in trouble without the hospital staff. We ought to vaccinate politicians first. We can afford to lose some of them.
Old Buffalo
