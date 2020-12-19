Greenwood
Greenwood is at a standstill. We need more places to shop and eat, and more for our children.
Our leaders need to look around and see that Greenwood has looked the same for 30 to 40 years. Very little change.
We’ve got many deteriorating houses and buildings in Greenwood. Do we need new leaders to make a change?
Our business buildings are on the west side of town (Highway 82W). Very little is on the east side (Highway 82E).
Greenwood needs to go forward.
M. Davis
Welfare scandal
Regarding the article “Former wrestler pleads guilty” (Dec. 18):
I hope someone somewhere is searching for the email that told Nancy New to “misdirect” the funds.
You bet there is a lot of ducking and covering going on at all levels.
reddrover
• • •
As poor as the state of Mississippi is, this is a travesty.
wardellh
Vaccination photo
Regarding the photo that appeared in Friday’s edition of medical workers waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
Glad to see the masks, since it looks like they haven’t heard about social distancing.
joerross
