Venturini column
In his op-ed column (“America’s Kristallnacht,” Oct. 22), Vincent J. Venturini cites the Nazis (German Socialist Party) as destroying homes and businesses, then he goes on to condemn Donald Trump for not condemning white nationalists.
Venturini, as with most left-wing radicals, completely ignores the left-wing rioting in Oregon, Washington, Illinois and New York. No Democrat condemned or will condemn these violent radicals because the rioters are the Democrats’ blind voters. They will back anyone on the Democratic ticket.
Open your eyes, people. Democrats are the downfall of our country.
