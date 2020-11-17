Mass shooting
Regarding the article “Shooting victims’ kin asking, ‘Why?’" (Nov. 14):
Thank you, Gerard Edic, for looking at the impact of this act of violence on the family. They deserve all the comfort and support the city of Greenwood can offer them. They still have a long road ahead.
There are too many high-powered weapons on the streets and in the hands of people who should not have them, in Greenwood and everywhere.
I’m sorry to hear about the loss of Wesley Haddon. He was a very sweet person. Every time he would come to my job, we would always laugh and talk and he would pay for his gas and always give me a $2 tip. R.I.P.
Wesley Haddon was a good man and was well liked by a lot of people. R.I.P.
Teams’ quarantine
Regarding the article “2 Leflore County High hoops teams quarantined” (Nov. 14):
Virtual learning but playing sports. What do you expect? Place the health of individuals above all else.
