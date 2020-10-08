Donald Trump
Regarding Donald Trump contracting COVID-19:
This is what poetic justice looks like, folks. I’m not wishing harm on the man, but this is what happens when you deny science, facts and reality for the sake of political gain. This man has not only failed to protect America (in numerous ways), but he has failed to protect himself and his family as well.
The man is weak and incompetent. He was given a chance, he failed miserably, and now it’s time to kick him to the curb in November.
skywalker
• • •
Donald Trump and perhaps many others in his inner circle have caught what he has told his followers is the hoax/fake COVID-19 virus. I am not surprised that he caught the virus. In fact, I would have been surprised if he had not caught it.
I hope that he survives it, but many of his followers have not and will not survive it.
It is wrong to lie to people, knowing that the lie might lead to their death.
• • •
Regarding skywalker’s comment in “My Two Cents” (Sept. 18):
So, skywalker, if you and your people in your bubble saw this pandemic coming, why didn’t y’all alert the U.S.? What was your plan? You mean y’all could have saved people and you didn’t?
Instead of all of your hate for Donald J. Trump, 45th president of the United States, please list all of Joe Biden’s accomplishments for the last 47 years. I’ll wait.
Cult 45
Mask mandate
Regarding the article “Supervisors vote to extend mask mandate” (Oct. 6):
Thank you. We all need to listen to scientific and medical advice and do what we can to help get through this. Get your flu shot. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Social distance.
reddrover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.