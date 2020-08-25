Student protest
Regarding the article “Student protest” (Aug. 22):
If the students are peacefully protesting and not interfering with day-to-day operations of the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, how can they be forced to move off school district property? The school buildings and central office building are paid for and maintained by public taxpayer money.
Besides, didn’t Dr. Mary Brown participate in an “educational protest” in 2014 on the front steps of downtown’s central office when she and others were criticizing Dr. Montrell Greene (then superintendent) and the school board at the time?
Interesting how people react when the shoe is on the other foot.
dejaque
• • •
Not a good visual of the protesters. Maybe if those students demonstrated they knew how to wear a mask, they might be trusted to go back to school.
Hal Fiore
Virtual school
I’m reading where some parents in the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District are still experiencing problems registering their children for school. Why?
There are assistants as well as others employed by the district who are doing nothing every day, all day but sit in classrooms at their schools. But you need more money just to keep them employed.
I agree that people need to be employed, but give them work to do. Showing up every day just to sit and do nothing is a shame.
Also, if bus drivers are no longer needed, why is there a need for assistant principals, consultants, cafeteria workers, janitors or literacy coaches? The state Department of Education is not doing a good job of checking on the GLCSD.
Just saying.
Absentee ballots
Regarding the article “Circuit clerk says all ballots will be counted” (Aug. 21):
Elmus Stockstill forgot to mention even the dogs, cats, the dead and those who have moved, all will be counted.
How nice.
guest689
