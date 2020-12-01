Republicans
So much blame is placed on the Democrats, but no one blames the Republicans for the way the world is now.
Nations against nations. Races against races. People being mistreated because of the color of their skin.
But on Sunday, you are such a Christian. Who are you fooling?
What has happened to the funding that Gov. Tate Reeves is holding on to? He made sure his father’s business got COVID funds. His wife’s office was given money. What about the other small businesses throughout Mississippi?
Why won’t you, Governor, accept the federally funded Medicaid expansion? Hospitals are closing. People are suffering, but you say you are a Christian. You are not God.
Blame Republicans for all the deaths in the world. Their president did nothing and is still doing nothing.
Venturini column
Regarding Vincent J. Venturini’s op-ed column (“Trump’s loss historic,” Nov. 27):
Cult?
If that is the case, could you please give us the description of the rioters/vandals/defund police crowd?
Or the logic in supporting a man who has had a lifetime to have made a difference, but would appear to have more to hide than point to with pride?
I suppose next you’ll tell us, “We all need to come together” to support the policies of the past. You may want to study what got us to 2016 in the first place.
Tom Grossman
Guenther letter
Regarding Clint Guenther’s letter to the editor (“Critics were right, but lily-livered,” Nov. 25):
I, Vince Venturini, who writes an occasional guest column for The Greenwood Commonwealth, will never say that the Beatles are greater than Christ, but I will commit an act of apostasy as a born and raised Mississippian and say that they were much better than Elvis.
vinnie
COVID vaccine
I’m glad I’m in the last tier of eligibility. By then there might be another vaccine that’s had more time for testing and vetting.
Either way, I sure hope those who do take it in the first and second phases will be well-protected. They need it the most.
fasites
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.