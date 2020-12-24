Sweepstakes scam
Tuesday afternoon my cellphone rang. The caller told me I had won $3.5 million and a 2020 Mercedes, white in color, from Publishers Clearing House. She said the men making the delivery were in Pontotoc, and she wanted to know how far that was from Greenwood. I said, “Oh, about three hours.”
She said, “Madam, are you at home or at work? We need a safe place to make the delivery.”
I said, “I am at work.”
She asked, “What kind of work do you do?”
I said, “I am a clerk in a convenience store.” (Like I was going to tell her where I worked.)
She said, “Madam, can you leave work?”
I said, “I can go out to my car.”
She said, “Let me know when you get to your car, and you will need a pen and a piece of paper.”
So I let her know. She then said, “Madam, write down ‘874622US,’ then write ‘466688354.’”
I said, “OK, I got that.”
She said, “Now read them back to me so I can make sure the numbers are right.”
I said, “No, you read them to me, and I will let you know if I have them down right.”
She said, “Are you playing games with me?”
I said, “No.”
She said, “Are you f******* with me? I believe you are f****** with me.”
I said, “No, but I have recorded everything you said, and I don't believe Publishers Clearing House would use the F-word to a winner or a loser.”
I hung up the phone.
In The Know
Donald Trump
I know it wouldn’t make Trump haters dislike the president any less, but I wish the whole country could hear his Christmas address. I don’t know if it was broadcast on any television network or channel besides perhaps Fox, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was not. If you’d like to see it, you can go to Dr. James Dobson’s Family Institute website, which is where I saw it in an email sent to me from there.
As a Christian, it was very special to see the president of the United States talk so unashamedly not just about some vague “god” but Jesus Christ, as God’s son and our Lord Savior, whose birth is celebrated at this time each year all over the world.
I hope you all have a very Merry Christmas and look forward to Jesus’ return as much as I do.
