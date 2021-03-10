Brian Sicknick
In response to Gonzoidal’s “I haven’t seen any actual evidence of Brian Sicknick being hit in the head by a fire extinguisher” comment (“My Two Cents,” March 3):
It doesn’t matter how he died. The fact is he did die at the Capitol insurrection. It’s still murder!
Leland Reader
• • •
The officer who died at the Capitol was a Trump supporter and died from Trump’s thugs invading the Capitol.
If President Obama had issued the same marching orders to Black Lives Matter regarding destroying the Capitol, it would have started another race war.
Republicans are silent.
President
