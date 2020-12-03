Crosstown?
This is in reference to Calvin Stevens’ article (“GHS sweeps crosstown foe Leflore”) in the Dec. 1 edition of the Commonwealth.
What has happened to decent journalism, and does not the Commonwealth employ any proofreaders who have basic knowledge of geography and word definitions?
There is no way, by any definition of “crosstown,” that Greenwood High School and Leflore County High School can be considered “crosstown rivals.”
Sheriff’s Department
In regards to the Crime Report (Dec. 1) from the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department, which said that three individuals were charged with shooting into a dwelling, that it was accidental and that they were released for further investigation.
Something about this doesn’t set well with me. Truth be told, the sheriff’s office is the reason Leflore County’s in the shape it’s in. Replace the whole department. Please start at the top.
But y’all voted this mess back into office. Citizens, wake up and do right next election. Don’t wait till it hits close to home to complain.
Sorry County to Live in
Clint Guenther
Writers in “My Two Cents” seem to be upset because of Clint Guenther’s writing.
I don’t read writing from Clint Guenther or Wyatt Emmerich. I don't know what Clint wrote, but I am sure that it was not factual and it was hateful.
The two that I have mentioned are a part of the Trump cult. What they say should not surprise.
I have gotten enough of the craziness that comes from Trump and his followers, so I just ignore them all.
