Student loans
I saw your editorial calling for students to be held responsible for paying back their student loans (“Attach some strings to loan forgiveness,” March 2).
I’m sure you believe the same standards should apply to all the businesses that took hundreds of billions of dollars in government handouts, those Treasury Department welfare checks called Payroll Protection Plan “loans.”
You know, the loans they didn’t expect and didn’t need, but took anyway because their accountants told them it was “free money.” Loans that didn’t need to be paid back, pocketed on top of record profits, because the pandemic didn’t even touch them. The money that went into boats, cars, mortgages, vacation homes, the wall safe, offshore accounts, etc.
They should pay them back, right, in fairness to all those other businesses and individual taxpayers who didn’t get checks for millions of dollars? It would build backbone, right?
Since the student loans are paid back over time, the total dollars “forgiven” by the government could be accounted for over the terms of the loans to lessen the pain on the books. Same way they’re dealing with the missing billions in PPP “loans,” right?
Fair is Fair, Right?
Leonard Pitts Jr.
In response to that ultraconservative pundit, Leo “The” Pitts Jr.’s diatribe that appeared in Tuesday’s paper (“Listen to what Y says”), I’ll have Mr. L’Pitts know that every night when I get home from work, I don my custom-fit aluminum foil helmet (personally handcrafted, of course), beam in to the Tucker Carlson channel on the Fox ’n the Hound network, and take in a brain full of the truest truth that has ever hit the airwaves. So take that, Leo.
By the way, the swizzle stick does not have to be pink. In fact, purple works best. If you don’t believe me, try it for yourself.
But why does Pitts consider himself any more believable or trustworthy than anyone else. After all, he even gets paid to express his opinion.
Clint Guenther
Greenwood
