Mystery ribbons
While I appreciate that the city of Greenwood wants to surprise us with something nice (regarding the trees on Grand Boulevard), that isn’t how democratic governments work.
The public should know what the city is spending money and in-kind resources on, and the Commonwealth should be doing at least the bare minimum to encourage transparency.
• • •
Regarding the pink ribbons on Grand Boulevard, I’m just curious as to why the Main Street organization is working on a project on Grand Boulevard.
Isn’t it supposed to be focused on improving downtown areas?
