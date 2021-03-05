Brian Sicknick
In response to Gonzoidal’s comment in “My Two Cents” (March 3):
My letter referencing Officer Brian Sicknick's cause of death actually appeared on Jan. 14 (“Capitol riot produced both heroes and goats”), at which time we were clearly being told that he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, which caused a lethal blood clot. Now all of a sudden, we are being told he may have died from an allergy to bear spray used by the insurrectionists. I want to know what the assumed autopsy says.
In any event, Officer Sicknick died as a hero defending our nation’s Capitol, which was overrun by his own countrymen.
Georgia Wilkinson
