Sheriff’s Department
Regarding the comment in “My Two Cents” (Dec. 3) about the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department:
Sheriff Ricky Banks and his department have worked to keep our county safe for many years.
I worked with the entire department as a parole officer for 20 years. Law enforcement is not an exact science. Dealing with state and federal law and people in the community can affect decisions on charges and investigations.
I trust Sheriff Banks and give him my full support.
My hope is that the entire department continues to protect the people of Leflore County and that they take the utmost care in staying safe themselves.
