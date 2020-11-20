Good Samaritan
A big thank you to the good Samaritan who returned my lost/stolen license plate. I really appreciate your kindness.
It is especially heart-warming in this holiday season made so different by our COVID restrictions and the political animosities. Thank you for showing love and consideration.
Charlot Ray
School survey
Regarding the article “Survey choice: New high school” (Nov. 19):
The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District survey only had limited options to choose from. You could not determine the best option for the district upon the few options that were presented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.